Overlooked by national selectors for a spot in the Test team for the five-match series against England, Khaleel Ahmed has come back to the country to participate in county cricket. Khaleel, who was included in the India A squad prior to the Test series, will represent Essex, the former team of Gautam Gambhir, in county cricket. He will be available to play throughout the entire season. He is set to compete in both county championship matches and one-day championship matches for the county team. Khaleel is scheduled to make his debut for Essex against Yorkshire from June 29 to July 2.

Speaking of Gambhir, he played for Essex while aiming for a return to Team India. The current head coach of India may closely monitor Khaleel's performance, as he could be called up to the national team if a replacement is needed.

Khaleel's inclusion in the India A squad during the unofficial Test series suggests that he is considered in the plans for red-ball cricket. He remains uncapped in this format.

Since his debut in the 2018 Asia Cup, Khaleel has participated in 11 ODIs and 12 T20Is. His last appearance for Team India was during the Sri Lanka tour in 2024. Although he was not part of the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning squad, he traveled with the team as a reserve player. In IPL 2025, he played for Chennai Super Kings.

Following the county match against Yorkshire, there will be a break, and Khaleel will return to the field on July 22, when Essex faces Sussex. They will subsequently play against Warwickshire from July 29 to August 1. After this match, the focus will shift to white-ball cricket.

The league matches of the one-day championship are scheduled from August 5 to 26. The two semi-finals will take place on August 31, with the final set for September 20. Khaleel will return to red-ball cricket on September 8 and will participate in three additional matches, one of which will occur after the one-day cup final.

