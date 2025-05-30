Ahead of the 5-match Test series with England, wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul has taken a big step. He is also the senior most player in the 18-member squad after the retirement of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from the red-ball format.

KL Rahul concluded his Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign on May 24 after his team, Delhi Capitals failed to qualify for the Playoffs. Now, the wicketkeeper batter has come up with an importance update about his Test career, just days ahead of Team India's England tour in June. KL Rahul was named a part of the 18-member squad for the Test series against England, starting from June 20.

What did KL Rahul decide?

As per a report by Indian Express, a source close to BCCI said, ''He will be flying on Monday and will be playing a second warm-up game with the India A side. As he is part of the senior men’s team, which will be playing five Test matches in the series, these matches will give him game time and match practice.''

India A's first warm up game will commence on Friday, May 30, in Canterbury. Meanwhile, the second game will begin on June 6, which KL Rahul will reportedly play in Leeds.

KL Rahul's Test career

The 33-year-old of wicketkeeper batter has played 58 Tests and has scored 3,257 runs with an average of 33.57. He has 8 century and 17 half-centuries to his name in the red-ball format of the game. He is currently one of the senior players in the squad since Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their Test retirement earlier this month.