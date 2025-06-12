At the tender age of 14 years and 23 days, he became the youngest player to debut in the IPL when he took the field for the Rajasthan Royals against the Lucknow Super Giants in April 2025.

The ascent of fourteen-year-old cricket prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi continues to captivate the cricketing world. The dynamic left-handed opening batter delivered a breathtaking performance at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, where he showcased his formidable power-hitting skills during a preparatory match for India's Under-19 team ahead of their upcoming tour of England. Known for his aggressive stroke play, Suryavanshi launched a series of towering sixes that left both spectators and selectors in awe.

The Rajasthan Royals, Suryavanshi's franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL), shared a video of his explosive innings, which quickly went viral, further cementing his status as one of the most exciting young talents in Indian cricket.

While multiple media reports indicated that Suryavanshi scored an impressive 190 runs off just 90 balls, DNA India was unable to verify these claims independently.

Suryavanshi's rise to prominence has been nothing short of meteoric. At the tender age of 14 years and 23 days, he became the youngest player to debut in the IPL when he took the field for the Rajasthan Royals against the Lucknow Super Giants in April 2025. He made an immediate impact by hitting a six off his very first ball, setting the stage for what would be a remarkable season.

Later that month, he etched his name in the record books by scoring a 35-ball century against the Gujarat Titans, becoming the youngest player to achieve such a milestone in IPL history. His innings featured an astonishing 11 sixes and 7 fours, propelling him into the limelight and earning accolades from cricket legends and fans alike.

Concluding his inaugural season with the Rajasthan Royals, Suryavanshi accumulated 252 runs across seven matches, boasting an impressive strike rate of 206.55, the highest of the season. His contributions were crucial in numerous team victories, demonstrating his maturity and poise in high-pressure situations.

As the India U-19 team prepares for their tour of England, Suryavanshi's recent performances have bolstered the team's confidence. His capacity to dominate bowling line-ups and his fearless batting style position him as a key player to monitor in the forthcoming series. With the guidance of seasoned mentors and his natural talent, Suryavanshi is set to make a notable impact on the international arena.

