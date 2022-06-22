After IPL 2022, MS Dhoni attends birthday party of his close friend, watch viral video

MS Dhoni turns up at a close friends' birthday party, video goes viral

Despite being one of the most popular cricket players in the world at the time, MS Dhoni is still very close to his roots in Ranchi. Even though he was one of the most successful captains to ever lead the Indian team, Dhoni still manages to make time for his friends.

After the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, the captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), 'Thala' Dhoni is enjoying his time away from the cricket field as he recently turned up to the birthday party of one of his close friends in Ranchi.

Actually, it was the birthday party of Dhoni's tennis coach Surender Kumar, who also hails from Ranchi. The pair of them are said to be close friends, and hence Dhoni turned up for the special occasion.

The celebration was held at the JSCA stadium, and a video of the birthday is going viral on social media. In the clip, the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman can be seen accompanying the family of his close friend Surender Kumar during the cake-cutting ceremony.

The video was shared by one of the fan pages of the CSK skipper on Twitter.

You can check out the video here:

Latest video of MS Dhoni from a birthday celebration pic.twitter.com/9gAOH6cYCp — MAHIYANK(@Mahiyank_78) June 22, 2022

Meanwhile, MSD left his fans impressed once again with his sweet gesture. For the unversed, Surender Kumar is a coach at the JSCA Tennis Academy in Ranchi.

When not gruelling himself on the cricket field, Dhoni likes to enjoy some football and tennis with his friends in Ranchi. The 40-year-old will be back leading CSK in IPL 2023, and we as fans cannot wait to see 'Thala' in the famous yellow jersey again.