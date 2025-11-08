After injury scare, fresh fitness update emerges on Rishabh Pant before South Africa Test series

Rishabh Pant has received a crucial fitness update ahead of the South Africa series, easing concerns after his recent injury scare. The latest assessment indicates positive progress, offering India hope that the wicketkeeper-batter will be available for the important upcoming matches.

India is poised to face South Africa in a two-match Test series at home, aiming to boost their chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2027 final. Rishabh Pant plays a vital role in the Indian Test squad as the main wicketkeeper-batter. Unfortunately, he sustained an injury during the 4th Test against England earlier this year and has been out of action since. He is expected to return to the team for the South Africa series. However, he faced another injury setback during the India A vs South Africa A match.

In the second unofficial Test between India A and South Africa A, Rishabh Pant was struck three times by South African pacer Tshepo Moraki. The impacts were on his helmet, left elbow, and abdomen. He received medical attention following each incident. Head coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar signaled for him to leave the field, even though Pant was eager to continue batting.

According to a report from PTI, the decision to remove Rishabh Pant from the field was a precautionary step, considering his upcoming participation in the series against South Africa.

“The team physios are observing him, and they will take a call whether he can bat or not, if the match situation comes to that," a source close to the proceedings told the publication.

Conversely, the report also mentions that Rishabh Pant was fully prepared to bat with his gloves on.

The series of hits began when Moraki’s short delivery struck Pant directly on the helmet as he attempted a reverse pull. Shortly after, another delivery hit his elbow while he was trying a conventional pull, and a third impact landed on his abdomen, causing him visible discomfort.

Pant received medical assistance on all three occasions, but despite his determination to continue, India A coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar opted to send him back to the pavilion for safety reasons. His eventual return later in the innings was a relief for the team management, suggesting that the injuries were not severe.

