After 'Indian agent' remark on Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh official sparks fresh T20 World Cup controversy

A Bangladesh cricket official, who earlier sparked outrage by calling Tamim Iqbal an ‘Indian agent’, has ignited fresh backlash with another statement on T20 World Cup participation. The remark has triggered renewed debate, criticism and concern over governance issues within Bangladesh cricket.

With the ICC Men's T20 World Cup fast approaching, uncertainty looms over Bangladesh’s participation. While speculation and anticipation swirl, a recent statement from the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s finance chief has brought the players’ predicament into sharp focus: if the deadlock continues, it’s the athletes—rather than the board—who stand to lose the most.

The question of potential financial losses for the BCB, should Bangladesh withdraw from their scheduled matches in India, has been a topic of heated debate. However, BCB finance head Nazmul made the board’s position clear: their finances would remain largely unaffected even if the team sits out.

"The board has no profit or loss here," BCB Finance Committee Chairman M Nazmul Islam told reporters on Wednesday. "Whether Bangladesh plays here or not, there is no profit or loss for the board. At least for this World Cup."

For the players, the stakes are considerably higher. ICC disburses prize money, match fees, and performance bonuses directly to cricketers, with even early-exiting teams receiving compensation. A Bangladesh withdrawal would mean forfeiture of all such earnings, leaving players with neither financial rewards nor the opportunity to showcase their talents on the world stage.

"The cricketers will suffer," he said. "If they play, they get match fees. If they perform, they get what they are due under ICC rules. That money does not belong to the board."

When pressed on whether the BCB would compensate players for these lost earnings, Nazmul was unequivocal. He highlighted the board’s substantial investment in the team’s training, logistics, and preparation, emphasizing that these are sunk costs with no expectation of reimbursement. “Should I ask them to return the crores I am spending on them?” he remarked, illustrating the board’s stance.

The ongoing standoff centers on the BCB’s demand for enhanced security and a possible venue shift out of India, with Sri Lanka mentioned as an alternative. Despite multiple discussions with the ICC, including the latest video conference, no resolution has been reached.

Tensions have escalated further following Kolkata Knight Riders’ decision to drop Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL, fueling apprehension within Bangladesh about the safety of their entire squad. BCB President Aminul Islam Bulbul and senior board members have publicly voiced their concerns, adding pressure to the ongoing dialogue.

Complicating matters is Nazmul’s recent history, notably his controversial labeling of former captain Tamim Iqbal as an “Indian agent” after Iqbal advocated for dialogue with the BCCI. That comment continues to color perceptions of the board’s leadership and communication.

Bangladesh is slated to open their World Cup campaign against West Indies at Eden Gardens on February 7. As doubts persist, the board remains confident in its financial stability, but for the players, their immediate future—and potential for global recognition—remains in jeopardy.

