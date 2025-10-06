After India-Pakistan fallout during Asia Cup 2025, will ICC rethink IND vs PAK fixtures in future? Here's what former England skipper suggested

Looking at the recent controversies around IND vs PAK matches in the Asia Cup 2025, a former England skipper has urged ICC to rethink the future IND vs PAK clashes in multi-nation tournaments.

India vs Pakistan matches in an ICC tournament have always been a treat for cricket fans, not just for these two countries but also for people across the globe. These matches have also brought huge financial gains to the cricket boards of these nations, along with the International Cricket Council (ICC), over the years. However, the recent contests between India and Pakistan during the Asia Cup 2025 were surrounded by much controversy rather than cricket on the field. Even the women's cricket match between India and Pakistan in the ongoing ICC World Cup was in the news for Team India's stand of not shaking hands with the opposing side.

This has led many cricket experts and fans to question whether the ICC should consider any IND vs PAK fixtures in an ICC tournament.

Will ICC rethink of scheduling future IND vs PAK matches in multi-nation tournament?

Former England skipper Michael Atherton has come forward and suggested that the ICC should avoid keeping India and Pakistan in the same groups in a multi-nation tournament, and matches between them should emerge naturally.

''Despite its scarcity, it is a fixture that carries huge economic clout, one of the main reasons why the broadcast rights for ICC tournaments are worth so much, roughly USD 3 billion for the most recent rights cycle in 2023-27,'' Atherton wrote in his column for The Times.

Now, the ball is in ICC's court, and they will have to decide whether to continue with the current setup and push for these blockbuster games or listen to the fans and cricket experts, who are advising to take forward the IND vs PAK rivalry to regain its natural place.