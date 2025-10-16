After India humiliation, PCB eyes leadership reset - dropped star tipped to replace Salman Agha as T20I captain

Current skipper Salman Ali Agha has come under intense scrutiny after becoming the first Pakistan captain to lose thrice to India in a single tournament — a humiliation that triggered debate about his suitability to continue leading the side.

Shadab Khan, a 27-year-old spin-bowling all-rounder and former vice-captain of Pakistan’s T20I team, is poised to take over the captaincy from Salman Ali Agha. As reported by the news agency PTI on Thursday, October 16, Shadab has accumulated 792 runs and taken 112 wickets in 112 T20I matches for the 2009 T20 World Cup champions. He is set to return to the T20 squad and lead the national team after completing his rehabilitation from shoulder surgery, which he underwent in England earlier this year.

Shadab's last appearance was in a home series against Bangladesh in early June, prior to his shoulder injury. His comeback is crucial as he is expected to succeed Salman Ali Agha as the T20 captain, a role he held as vice-captain before his surgery.

The 27-year-old has prior experience leading Pakistan in T20 cricket and possesses extensive captaincy experience in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and domestic competitions.

Currently, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) continues to support Salman Ali Agha, but a reliable source informed PTI that they are considering Shadab as a long-term captain for the T20 format. This comes amid discussions following the Asia Cup regarding Salman’s position as a player in the T20 format.

According to the source, Shadab is expected to return to the field during the bilateral home series against Sri Lanka, scheduled between November 11 and 15, as his rehabilitation is progressing well.

With uncertainties surrounding the PCB's ability to host the planned tri-series with Afghanistan and Sri Lanka starting November 19, the source indicated that the national selectors are keen to evaluate Shadab during the Sri Lanka series.

“He is is planning to also play a domestic four day game in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy before the Sri Lanka series," the source said.

Pakistan has scheduled several T20 matches to gear up for next year's World Cup, culminating in a home series against Australia in January. Additionally, there are talks about resting Shaheen Shah Afridi and possibly excluding Haris Rauf from the Sri Lanka series to ensure they remain fit for the World Cup.

Also read| Dinesh Karthik breaks silence on Virat Kohli’s 2027 World Cup plans amid retirement rumours, shares London insights