After India's CWC 2025 win, former BCCI chief N Srinivasan's 'misogynistic' remarks on women's cricket surface online

After the Women in Blue clinched their first ICC CWC title on Sunday, defeating South Africa in the finals by 52 runs, former BCCI president N Srinivasan's remarks on women's cricket have been trending on social media. Check out what he said.

N Srinivasan, former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), is trending high on social media despite not holding any position in the Indian cricket board since he stepped down in 2014 after the infamous 2014 Indian Premier League (IPL) betting scandal. He is making the headlines for his remarks, which he allegedly had made when he was at the top position in BCCI. Former Indian women's team skipper Diana Edulji claimed that Srinivasan told her that he would 'never let women's cricket grow in India'. Yes, you read it right!

Why is Srinivasan trending on social media after India won Women CWC 2025?

At an event in 2017, Diana had recalled her first meeting with Srinivasan after he took over as BCCI president in 2011. She said, ''When Mr. Srinivasan became president, I went to congratulate him at the Wankhede Stadium. He said, 'If I had my way, I wouldn't let women's cricket happen.' He hates women's cricket.''

''I've always been a BCCI basher, right from the day women's cricket came under the BCCI fold in 2006. BCCI is a very male-chauvinist organisation. They never wanted women to dictate terms or get into this space. I was very vocal right from my playing days,'' the former cricketer had further said.

i hope you witnessed history and may you cry all night, Mr. Srinivasan pic.twitter.com/tcQkTDYqLG — sir jacob bethell (@bet_helll) November 2, 2025

The Indian women’s team lacked success during the Congress years because people like Srinivasan were appointed as BCCI presidents. pic.twitter.com/noAteFUHpS — Anurag (@Jhunjhunuwala_) November 3, 2025

So it turns out N. Srinivasan did make that comment on women's cricket. (His stewardship of cricketing boards in general was disgraceful)

Given he was up there among MK family’s chosen closest cronies, it’s no surprise that Dravidic misogyny clearly devoured him whole. pic.twitter.com/hs6KPBztJT — Prasanna Viswanathan (@prasannavishy) November 3, 2025

For those unversed, Indian women's cricket has completely evolved after Jay Shah became BCCI secretary. Under his tenure, he introduced the Women's Premier League (WPL), brought pay parity with men’s cricketers, and these efforts helped the Indian women's cricket team massively.

Jay Shah, even in his post after Team India's victory on Sunday, mentioned how the Women in Blue fashioned this 'remarkable' victory. He wrote, ''India lifts the World Cup! A landmark day in the history of women’s cricket as the Indian captain lifts the @CricketWorldCup title for the first time. Increased investment, pay parity with men’s cricketers and big-match temperament inculcated by the @wplt20 combined with the grit, resolve and skills of the Indian team have fashioned this remarkable victory.''

Meanwhile, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India defeated South Africa at the iconic DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai to clinch their maiden ICC CWC trophy on Sunday.