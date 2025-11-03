FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Shashi Tharoor makes 'direct attack' against political 'nepo babies' including Rahul, Tejashwi: 'Influence of Nehru-Gandhi dynasty...'

'Imagine a Yogi...': Congress fires back at Yogi Adityanath over ‘teen bandar’ remark for Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav

Satya Nadella's Microsoft signs $10 billion AI cloud deal with THIS US firm, how will it change business?

Mehul Choksi's extradition to India suspended as fugitive diamantaire appeals in...

Kerala State Film Awards 2024 full list of winners: Manjummel Boys dominates with 10 wins, Mammootty named Best Actor

Nepal: 7 killed, 4 injured, others missing as avalanche strikes base camp of Yalung Ri in Dolakha

After India's CWC 2025 win, former BCCI chief N Srinivasan's 'misogynistic' remarks on women's cricket surface online

Bengaluru shocker! Viral video shows domestic help assaulting pet dog, later dies

Why Pratika Rawal, 4th highest run-scorer in ICC CWC 2025, didn't get winner's medal? Here's what ICC Rules say

King: Siddharth Anand breaks silence on Shah Rukh Khan-starrer's hilarious comparisons with Brad Pitt's F1, says...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shashi Tharoor makes 'direct attack' against political 'nepo babies' including Rahul, Tejashwi: 'Influence of Nehru-Gandhi dynasty...'

Shashi Tharoor makes 'direct attack' against political 'nepo babies'

'Imagine a Yogi...': Congress fires back at Yogi Adityanath over ‘teen bandar’ remark for Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav

'Imagine a Yogi...': Congress fires back at Yogi Adityanath over ‘teen bandar’ r

Satya Nadella's Microsoft signs $10 billion AI cloud deal with THIS US firm, how will it change business?

Satya Nadella's Microsoft signs $10 billion AI cloud deal with this US firm...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeCricket

CRICKET

After India's CWC 2025 win, former BCCI chief N Srinivasan's 'misogynistic' remarks on women's cricket surface online

After the Women in Blue clinched their first ICC CWC title on Sunday, defeating South Africa in the finals by 52 runs, former BCCI president N Srinivasan's remarks on women's cricket have been trending on social media. Check out what he said.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 03, 2025, 08:50 PM IST

After India's CWC 2025 win, former BCCI chief N Srinivasan's 'misogynistic' remarks on women's cricket surface online
N Srinivasan's old remark on women's cricket resurfaces online
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

N Srinivasan, former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), is trending high on social media despite not holding any position in the Indian cricket board since he stepped down in 2014 after the infamous 2014 Indian Premier League (IPL) betting scandal. He is making the headlines for his remarks, which he allegedly had made when he was at the top position in BCCI. Former Indian women's team skipper Diana Edulji claimed that Srinivasan told her that he would 'never let women's cricket grow in India'. Yes, you read it right!

 

Why is Srinivasan trending on social media after India won Women CWC 2025?

 

At an event in 2017, Diana had recalled her first meeting with Srinivasan after he took over as BCCI president in 2011. She said, ''When Mr. Srinivasan became president, I went to congratulate him at the Wankhede Stadium. He said, 'If I had my way, I wouldn't let women's cricket happen.' He hates women's cricket.''

 

''I've always been a BCCI basher, right from the day women's cricket came under the BCCI fold in 2006. BCCI is a very male-chauvinist organisation. They never wanted women to dictate terms or get into this space. I was very vocal right from my playing days,'' the former cricketer had further said.

 

For those unversed, Indian women's cricket has completely evolved after Jay Shah became BCCI secretary. Under his tenure, he introduced the Women's Premier League (WPL), brought pay parity with men’s cricketers, and these efforts helped the Indian women's cricket team massively.

 

Jay Shah, even in his post after Team India's victory on Sunday, mentioned how the Women in Blue fashioned this 'remarkable' victory. He wrote, ''India lifts the World Cup! A landmark day in the history of women’s cricket as the Indian captain lifts the @CricketWorldCup title for the first time. Increased investment, pay parity with men’s cricketers and big-match temperament inculcated by the @wplt20 combined with the grit, resolve and skills of the Indian team have fashioned this remarkable victory.''

 

Meanwhile, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India defeated South Africa at the iconic DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai to clinch their maiden ICC CWC trophy on Sunday.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shashi Tharoor makes 'direct attack' against political 'nepo babies' including Rahul, Tejashwi: 'Influence of Nehru-Gandhi dynasty...'
Shashi Tharoor makes 'direct attack' against political 'nepo babies'
'Imagine a Yogi...': Congress fires back at Yogi Adityanath over ‘teen bandar’ remark for Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav
'Imagine a Yogi...': Congress fires back at Yogi Adityanath over ‘teen bandar’ r
Satya Nadella's Microsoft signs $10 billion AI cloud deal with THIS US firm, how will it change business?
Satya Nadella's Microsoft signs $10 billion AI cloud deal with this US firm...
Mehul Choksi's extradition to India suspended as fugitive diamantaire appeals in...
Mehul Choksi's extradition to India suspended as fugitive diamantaire appeals in
Kerala State Film Awards 2024 full list of winners: Manjummel Boys dominates with 10 wins, Mammootty named Best Actor
Kerala State Film Awards 2024: Manjummel Boys dominates with 10 wins
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE