'Indian cricket must invest...': After IND vs SA 5th T20I gets washed out, Aakash Chopra's tweet goes viral

Headlines

Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale goes live: Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 590 with over Rs 15000 off

Viral video: Fearless man kisses massive king cobra on head, netizens react

Delhi's flood news: Noida, Greater Noida schools closed; 4 shelters, 8 medical teams at service

Ratan Tata’s dream car reborn with futuristic looks, SRK Designs’ Tata Nano concept

Yamuna flooding in Delhi: Water flows back towards city, reaches near Supreme Court, water shortage looming

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This young actress has a cameo in star-studded song sequence in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: Report

Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale goes live: Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 590 with over Rs 15000 off

Delhi floods live updates: City grapples with water-logging, traffic jams as Yamuna crosses danger mark

9 Hit Bollywood films directed by South directors

8 Bollywood actresses who played powerful lawyers on screen

Mount Kailash to Angkor Wat: 10 Divine Hindu heritage sites outside India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

BTS V and his rumored girlfriend BLACKPINK Jennie to make Cannes 2023 debut

DNA: A 'reality' test of Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur

Wrestlers Protest: Delhi Police imposes Section 144 at Jantar Mantar

Hollywood actors join writers in mega strike, will picket studios; here's all you need to know

These three superstars rejected Bhaag Milkha Bhaag before Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra approached Farhan Akhtar

Priyanka Chopra shoots Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, BTS video goes viral - Watch

HomeCricket

technology

'Indian cricket must invest...': After IND vs SA 5th T20I gets washed out, Aakash Chopra's tweet goes viral

Former Indian opener turned commentator Aakash Chopra's tweet has gone viral after India's series finale versus South Africa was washed out.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 12:43 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The fifth T20I between India and South Africa in Bengaluru was washed out, resulting in the series ending level at 2-2. Indians fans flocked to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as they created an atmosphere worthy of the series finale, only for rain to play spoilsport. 

Former Indian opener turned commentator Aakash Chopra made a tweet calling for Indian cricket to invest in stadiums with retractable roofs following the abandoned fifth T20I. 

Both India and South Africa were made to wait as the match was delayed after the toss, due to rain. Once the match did get underway, only 21 balls could be bowled before another rain-enforced delay forced play to a halt. 

READ| IND vs SA: Ruturaj Gaikwad faces backlash for his 'attitude' towards ground staff in viral video

The rain showers continued in Bengaluru throughout the evening and eventually, the contest had to be called off with both sides sharing the trophy. 

Chopra meanwhile wants the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to invest in better facilities, as the Karnataka Cricket Association announced a 50 per cent refund for fans since the match was washed out. 

"Indian cricket must invest in a couple of stadia with a retractable roof…with the quantum of broadcast monies flowing in, it’s imperative to take the weather out of the equation. As much as you can," tweeted the veteran. 

READ| IND vs SA 5th T20I: 'Typical Bengaluru scenario' - Netizens unhappy as rain interrupts play

Judging by the kind of money that's now coming into Indian cricket with BCCI earning a reported INR 48,390.32 crores from the media rights cycle of IPL from 2023-27, surely the invest in stadiums could go a long way towards elevating the overall fan experience and broadcasting of matches. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Mohammed Siraj executes spectacular one-handed catch to dismiss Jermaine Blackwood

Weight loss: Meet Gary Lu, roadies 19 contestant who went from 94 kg to 75 kg

Netflix now allows you to transfer your history, list, settings and more to another existing account

Mukesh Ambani's badi bahu Shloka Mehta poses with Orry in viral photo; check out whopping prices of their outfits

Who was Vijay Kumar Singh, BJP leader who died in Patna lathicharge incident? Why Bihar govt is under fire

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE