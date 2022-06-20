'Indian cricket must invest...': After IND vs SA 5th T20I gets washed out, Aakash Chopra's tweet goes viral

Former Indian opener turned commentator Aakash Chopra's tweet has gone viral after India's series finale versus South Africa was washed out.

The fifth T20I between India and South Africa in Bengaluru was washed out, resulting in the series ending level at 2-2. Indians fans flocked to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as they created an atmosphere worthy of the series finale, only for rain to play spoilsport.

Former Indian opener turned commentator Aakash Chopra made a tweet calling for Indian cricket to invest in stadiums with retractable roofs following the abandoned fifth T20I.

Both India and South Africa were made to wait as the match was delayed after the toss, due to rain. Once the match did get underway, only 21 balls could be bowled before another rain-enforced delay forced play to a halt.

The rain showers continued in Bengaluru throughout the evening and eventually, the contest had to be called off with both sides sharing the trophy.

Chopra meanwhile wants the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to invest in better facilities, as the Karnataka Cricket Association announced a 50 per cent refund for fans since the match was washed out.

"Indian cricket must invest in a couple of stadia with a retractable roof…with the quantum of broadcast monies flowing in, it’s imperative to take the weather out of the equation. As much as you can," tweeted the veteran.

Judging by the kind of money that's now coming into Indian cricket with BCCI earning a reported INR 48,390.32 crores from the media rights cycle of IPL from 2023-27, surely the invest in stadiums could go a long way towards elevating the overall fan experience and broadcasting of matches.