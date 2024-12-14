His final appearance for Pakistan was in the 2024 T20 World Cup, where he played in the team's last group stage match against Ireland.

A day after Imad Wasim announced his decision to retire from international cricket, Pakistan's seasoned pacer Mohammad Amir followed suit on Saturday. The 32-year-old bowler took to social media to share his carefully considered decision. Amir believes that the time has come to hand over the reins to the next generation in order to elevate Pakistan's cricket.

"After careful consideration, I have taken the difficult decision to retire from international cricket. These decisions are never easy but are inevitable. I feel this is the right time for the next generation to take the baton and elevate Pakistan Cricket to new heights!" Amir wrote on X.

"Representing my country has been and always will be the greatest honour of my life. I would sincerely like to thank the PCB, my family and friends and, above all, my fans for their continuous love and support," he concluded.

Amir announced his retirement from international cricket in 2021, only to reverse his decision earlier this year.

Throughout his career, the experienced fast bowler has been no stranger to controversy, particularly when he was banned for five years from 2010 to 2015 due to spot-fixing charges.

Amir has an impressive record, having played 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 62 T20Is. In Test cricket, he took 119 wickets at an average of 30.47. In ODIs, he claimed 81 wickets with an average of 29.62. In T20Is, Amir managed to pick up 71 wickets at an average of 21.94. Overall, he has taken 271 international wickets in 159 matches across all formats.

Amir's final appearance for Pakistan was in the T20 World Cup, where he played in the team's last group stage match against Ireland. He finished the tournament with seven wickets in four matches.

