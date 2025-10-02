Add DNA as a Preferred Source
After ILT20 Auction snub, R Ashwin set for major T20 league, to play entire season of...

Former Chennai Super Kings' star bowler recently announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) to pursue cricketing career in the overseas leagues.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 02, 2025, 10:07 PM IST

After ILT20 Auction snub, R Ashwin set for major T20 league, to play entire season of...
Ravichandran Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin, former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star player, has agreed to play the entire upcoming 1tth edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) for Sydney Thunder. The news of his confirmed participation came a day after he went unsold at the ILT20 Auction on Wednesday. Ashwin joined the BBL franchise and became the first Indian capped men's cricketer to play in the league. Earlier this year, Ashwin announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) to pursue a cricketing career in overseas leagues.

 

The upcoming BBL 2025-26 league is scheduled to commence on December 14 and the final match will be played on January 25, 2026.

 

Ashwin said he had 'verbally' agreed with ILT20to feature in the 2025-26 season, which will be played between December 2 and January 4. ''I had agreed verbally with ILT20, but then the franchise offers were pretty low because the direct signings had been closed by all teams. Meanwhile, Thunder came with a good deal, but since I had verbally agreed with ILT20, I entered the auction saying this is the minimum price I want to play for, else I am happy going to the BBL.''

 

Ashwin's stint in IPL

 

In his career, Ashwin played 221 matches for five different franchises. He is a two-time IPL champion with CSK (2010, 2011). He has scalped 187 wickets in IPL, which is the 5th highest in the tournament's history. Overall in T20, he has 317 wickets in 333 matches.

 

For India, he has played 287 matches and taken 765 wickets, including 537 wickets in the red-ball format of the game. He has been a part of the squads that won the 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. 

