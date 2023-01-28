After, ‘I’m better than Virat Kohli’ remark, batter makes another SURPRISING claim, details inside

File photo

Veteran Pakistan batter Khurram Manzoor made a shocking claim few days ago as Manzoor said that his List A record is better than that of India star Virat Kohli. Manzoor’s statement went viral within no time and the 36-year-old Pakistan batter has now issued another statement admitting that “Kohli has now taken the record away from him”.

Speaking to Nadir Ali on his YouTube channel, Manzoor had claimed that he was the No.1 List A batter in the world and Kohli was after him. Manzoor had also made a stunning claim saying that Kohli’s conversion rate in 50-over cricket is less than him. Manzoor, however, made it clear he was not comparing himself with Kohli, but was interested in highlighting his performance in domestic cricket in order to raise question over the selectors decision to not include in Pakistan team.

“I am not comparing myself with Virat Kohli. Fact is, in 50-overs cricket, whoever are there in the top-10, I am the world no.1. After me stands Kohli. My conversion rate in List A cricket is better than him. He scores a century every six innings. I score century every 5.68 innings. And based on my average of 53, over the last 10 years, I am ranked fifth in the world in List A cricket. I also have scored 24 centuries in the last 48 innings. Between 2015 and now, whoever has opened for Pakistan, I still remain the leading scorer among them. I am also the top scorer and century getter in national T20. Yet I get ignored. And nobody has ever given me a solid reason for that,” Khurram, who has appeared in 26 international games for Pakistan, said.

After Manzoor’s statement went viral on social media he has now issued a clarification saying that he only tried to highlight a stat and was not comparing himself with Kohli, who is a "generational player".

"Its funny how some media outlets and individuals have taken my interview out of context and twisted my words. Virat Kohli is a generational player and I have always admired him as the best. I talked about this stat in List A Cricket about having best innings per hundred ratio where I am topping the chart and Kohli is on second. There is no comparison between me and him, he has played more games and that too mostly on international level," he tweeted.