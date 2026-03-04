After housing board notice, CSK legend MS Dhoni fined again for THIS reason before IPL 2026

MS Dhoni has reportedly been fined again in Ranchi for overspeeding days after receiving a notice over a property-related issue. The former India captain’s vehicle was issued an e-challan for violating traffic rules, putting him in the spotlight ahead of the upcoming IPL 2026 season.

Even the most composed figures in cricket occasionally find themselves in the spotlight for reasons beyond the field. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, former India captain, recently made headlines after receiving a speeding fine in his hometown of Ranchi. The incident itself was relatively minor—a routine traffic violation—but Dhoni’s stature ensures that even small matters attract significant attention.

In this instance, Dhoni’s vehicle was detected exceeding the speed limit near his Ranchi residence by the city’s automated traffic monitoring system, resulting in a Rs 1000 e-challan under Section 183 of the Motor Vehicles Act for overspeeding. The process was entirely automated, with the system flagging the infraction, authorities verifying the details, and the penalty being processed as per standard procedure. While such occurrences are commonplace across India, Dhoni’s involvement prompted considerable discussion among fans and across social media platforms.

Dhoni is also addressing other administrative issues. Recently, he received a notice from the Jharkhand Housing Board regarding an old property on Harmu Road. The plot, originally designated for residential use, is now under scrutiny for potential commercial activity following Dhoni’s relocation. Though the situation remains routine, it has continued to keep Dhoni in the news.

Amid these off-field developments, the 44-year-old Dhoni has resumed training with Chennai Super Kings as preparations begin for IPL 2026. Following a challenging 2025 season—where CSK managed only four victories in 14 matches, hampered by injuries and a struggling batting order—the franchise is aiming for a resurgence. Dhoni remains with CSK, retained as an “uncapped” player for Rs 4 crore, leveraging a technicality since he has not featured in recent international fixtures. Despite this, his finishing prowess remains evident; in the previous season, he contributed 196 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 135.17, reinforcing his reputation for impactful late-innings performances. Dhoni is currently training alongside captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sarfaraz Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, and several other uncapped Indian players as the team readies for the upcoming tournament.

IPL 2026 is tentatively scheduled to begin on March 28 and conclude on May 31. While the official fixture list has yet to be released due to the upcoming elections, initial indications suggest that Royal Challengers Bengaluru may host Mumbai Indians in the season opener.

Also read| 'Head is muddled': India legend delivers brutal take on Abhishek Sharma's poor form, issues stern warning