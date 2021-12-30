IND vs SA: After historic win at Centurion, R Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mohammed Siraj dance at hotel - WATCH

Breaching fortresses has become a habit for Team India as the side won the first Test against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion by 113 runs on Thursday (December 30). While South Africa is still unconquered territory for India, but this victory gave the Men in Blue a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series.

Soon after the win, R Ashwin took to Instagram and shared a video showing how happy they were with the victory. He was seen dancing along with Cheteshwar Pujara and Mohammed Siraj along with the staff of the hotel they were staying at.

He captioned the video saying that taking photos is old school and dancing is the new thing. "The customary post-match pictures got too boring, hence @cheteshwar_pujara decided to make it memorable by shaking a leg for the first time ever with @mohammedsirajofficial and yours truly. What a win," the caption read.

WATCH:

As for the series, the visitors had started Day 5 off on a good note and registered their first-ever win at Centurion. The only other teams to beat South Africa in Centurion are England (2000) and Australia (2014).

When it comes to India, the year 2021 has been exceptional. It is the second time India have had won four Tests outside Asia in a calendar year (Brisbane, Lord's, Oval, Centurion). The last time this took place was in 2018 (Jo'burg, Nottingham, Adelaide, Melbourne).

While the pacers - Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur - did what was expected of them, spinner R Ashwin also got the wickets he deserved.