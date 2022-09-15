After Harsha Bhogle vs Uber on Twitter, fans demand 'Boycott Uber'; commentator wins hearts with his reply

Harsha Bhogle slams Uber, but wins hearts with reply when asked to boycott them

One of the most renowned commentators in India, Harsha Bhogle on Thursday took to Twitter and slammed the Taxi-service app Uber India for showing 'no accountability.' Sharing his ordeal on Twitter, Bhogle alleged that one of Uber's drivers casually told him that they never go to pre-booked bookings.

Bhogle further that he tried not to rant but had no choice due to the 'indifference and callousness' of Uber. In a series of tweets, the veteran cricket expert revealed how he had pre-booked an Uber cab which never came, and once his ride did arrive, he didn't have a memorable experience.

He further alleged that he tried to contact Uber, and sent 'many DMs' but received a response which would show the cab service in 'poor light'.

Despite his troubles, the commentator however won hearts after he choose not to boycott the app after being asked by a fan to 'Boycott Uber'.

Try as far as possible not to rant on Twitter but I've been left with no option by the indifference and callousness of @Uber_India and @UberINSupport. Sent many DMs and got a reply that would show them in poor light. Still waiting for them to address my issue. So bear with me pls — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 15, 2022

New car turns up. Can't put on seat belt because the upholstery has covered it. And we thought multinational brands maintained standards. @Uber @Uber_India @Uber_Support @UberINSupport. Only just made my flight eventually. September 15, 2022

As the veteran shared his ordeals, many of his followers also shared their experiences in the comments, while one user urged Bhogle to 'Boycott Uber' but his reply was pure class.

No, not getting there — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 15, 2022

"No, not getting there," he replied. However, after a couple of hours, Bhogle again quoted his own tweet and revealed that he had heard back from Uber despite his troubles.

"Still no response from @UberINSupport @uber. Not even on DM," read the most recent tweet from the 61-year-old.