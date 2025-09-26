Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man behind hairstyles of Indira Gandhi, APJ Abdul Kalam; his father was trusted barber to Viceroys of British India, his name was…

After Haris Rauf, India captain Suryakumar Yadav fined by ICC over 'Pahalgam' comments at Asia Cup 2025

MiG-21 fighter jet decommissioned: What will happen to Indian Air Force's aircraft now?

Six workers killed, 5 injured as structure collapses at Raipur Steel Plant, more feared trapped

India issues BIG statement on Turkey raising Kashmir issue at UNGA, rebukes Erdogan for...

Bill Gates' Microsoft halts service access to Israeli military, here's why

This 10 kg pure gold dress sets new Guinness World Record as...; its price will amaze you!

Why did share market fall today? Check key reasons behind Sensex, Nifty decline here

Dulquer Salmaan moves Kerala High Court after Customs raids his home, seeks release of...

Why has Microsoft terminated Israeli spy agency's access to its cloud, AI technology? Investigative report makes SHOCKING revelation

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet man behind hairstyles of Indira Gandhi, APJ Abdul Kalam; his father was trusted barber to Viceroys of British India, his name was…

Meet man behind hairstyles of Indira Gandhi, APJ Abdul Kalam

After Haris Rauf, India captain Suryakumar Yadav fined by ICC over 'Pahalgam' comments at Asia Cup 2025

After Haris Rauf, India captain Suryakumar Yadav fined by ICC over 'Pahalgam' co

MiG-21 fighter jet decommissioned: What will happen to Indian Air Force's aircraft now?

IAF's MiG-21 decommissioned: What will happen to Indian Air Force's fighter airc

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...

Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i

HomeCricket

CRICKET

After Haris Rauf, India captain Suryakumar Yadav fined by ICC over 'Pahalgam' comments at Asia Cup 2025

Yadav had dedicated India’s win to the Indian Armed Forces and expressed solidarity with the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Pakistan lodged an official complaint alleging that his remarks were political in nature.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 08:06 PM IST

After Haris Rauf, India captain Suryakumar Yadav fined by ICC over 'Pahalgam' comments at Asia Cup 2025
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Indian cricket team captain Suryakumar Yadav has been fined 30 percent of his match fee due to his comments regarding the 'Pahalgam tribute' made during the Asia Cup 2025 group stage match against Pakistan on September 14, as reported by PTI. After India's seven-wicket victory over Pakistan, Yadav dedicated the win to the Indian Armed Forces and expressed solidarity with the families affected by the Pahalgam terror attack. Pakistan filed an official complaint against the Indian captain, and the final ruling was reportedly made after an official hearing led by ICC match referee Richie Richardson. The PTI report also mentioned that India has appealed the ICC's decision.

Suryakumar denied the allegations and was reportedly advised not to make any statements that could be interpreted as political for the rest of the tournament. ICC match referee Richie Richardson oversaw the hearing for the Indian captain.

Tensions between the two teams have been escalating, beginning with India's decision to forgo the traditional handshake with Pakistani players during the toss and after the matches, as a sign of solidarity with the victims of Pahalgam.

In a related incident, Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf was fined 30 percent of his match fees on Friday for displaying rude and aggressive behavior during the Asia Cup Super 4s match against India last Sunday. His teammate Sahibzada Farhan, however, received only a warning and no financial penalty for his gunshot celebration in the open air after reaching his half-century in the same match.

"Match referee Richie Richardson completed his hearing on Friday afternoon at the team hotel. Haris Rauf has been fined 30 percent of his match fees for aggressive behaviour, and Farhan has been let off with a warning," a tournament source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Previously, Rauf and Farhan entered a plea of not guilty during their ICC hearing concerning alleged provocative behavior in the match against India, as reported by tournament sources.

The hearing took place at the Pakistan team hotel, overseen by match referee Richie Richardson. Both players attended in person, although their statements were submitted in writing. They were joined by team manager Naveed Akram Cheema.

The BCCI lodged a formal complaint on Wednesday, accusing the two of making provocative gestures. The fierce rivals are set to face off in the final of the regional tournament on Sunday.

Also read| Haris Rauf defends '6-0 gesture' in ICC hearing; Sahibzada Farhan cites Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to justify 'gun firing' celebration

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BAD News for Pakistan, China: India likely to sign largest-ever Rs 66500 crore deal for THIS fighter jet, its name is...
BAD News for Pakistan, China: India likely to sign largest-ever Rs 66500 crore d
Masterstroke by NCRTC: Namo Bharat corridor to become solar energy model, set to outshine China's ...
Namo Bharat corridor to become solar energy model, set to outshine China's...
Yuvraj Singh expands mentorship beyond Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill; takes Punjab Kings duo under his wings
Yuvraj Singh expands mentorship beyond Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill; takes PBKS
Many injured after Gunman opens fire at Dallas ICE office, takes own life
Many injured after Gunman opens fire at Dallas ICE office, takes own life
Shreyas Iyer takes six-month BREAK from red-ball cricket, BCCI reveals THIS reason behind his absence, says...
Shreyas Iyer takes six-month BREAK from red-ball cricket, BCCI reveals THIS reas
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE