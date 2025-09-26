After Haris Rauf, India captain Suryakumar Yadav fined by ICC over 'Pahalgam' comments at Asia Cup 2025

Yadav had dedicated India’s win to the Indian Armed Forces and expressed solidarity with the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Pakistan lodged an official complaint alleging that his remarks were political in nature.

Indian cricket team captain Suryakumar Yadav has been fined 30 percent of his match fee due to his comments regarding the 'Pahalgam tribute' made during the Asia Cup 2025 group stage match against Pakistan on September 14, as reported by PTI. After India's seven-wicket victory over Pakistan, Yadav dedicated the win to the Indian Armed Forces and expressed solidarity with the families affected by the Pahalgam terror attack. Pakistan filed an official complaint against the Indian captain, and the final ruling was reportedly made after an official hearing led by ICC match referee Richie Richardson. The PTI report also mentioned that India has appealed the ICC's decision.

Suryakumar denied the allegations and was reportedly advised not to make any statements that could be interpreted as political for the rest of the tournament. ICC match referee Richie Richardson oversaw the hearing for the Indian captain.

Tensions between the two teams have been escalating, beginning with India's decision to forgo the traditional handshake with Pakistani players during the toss and after the matches, as a sign of solidarity with the victims of Pahalgam.

In a related incident, Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf was fined 30 percent of his match fees on Friday for displaying rude and aggressive behavior during the Asia Cup Super 4s match against India last Sunday. His teammate Sahibzada Farhan, however, received only a warning and no financial penalty for his gunshot celebration in the open air after reaching his half-century in the same match.

"Match referee Richie Richardson completed his hearing on Friday afternoon at the team hotel. Haris Rauf has been fined 30 percent of his match fees for aggressive behaviour, and Farhan has been let off with a warning," a tournament source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Previously, Rauf and Farhan entered a plea of not guilty during their ICC hearing concerning alleged provocative behavior in the match against India, as reported by tournament sources.

The hearing took place at the Pakistan team hotel, overseen by match referee Richie Richardson. Both players attended in person, although their statements were submitted in writing. They were joined by team manager Naveed Akram Cheema.

The BCCI lodged a formal complaint on Wednesday, accusing the two of making provocative gestures. The fierce rivals are set to face off in the final of the regional tournament on Sunday.

