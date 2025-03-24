Warner did not receive any bids in the Indian Premier League 2025 auction. Instead, he will be joining the upcoming season 10 of the Pakistan Super League.

David Warner, the celebrated former opener for Australia, has been appointed as the captain of Karachi Kings for the upcoming 2025 season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is set to begin on April 11. This will be Warner's first appearance in the PSL, as he was chosen as the top pick by Karachi Kings during the Players Draft 2025, held at the Hazuri Bagh in Lahore on January 13. This choice underscores the franchise's strong confidence in Warner's remarkable skills and leadership abilities.

Warner is now the most expensive signing in PSL history, having been acquired by Karachi Kings at an astounding USD 300,000. It is expected that having him on the team will improve their performance and make Karachi Kings a more formidable opponent in the upcoming season.

"The dynamic left-handed batsman, renowned for his aggressive leadership and match-winning prowess, will spearhead the franchise’s campaign in the highly anticipated season," the franchise said in a release on Monday.

"Warner, a World Cup-winning veteran and one of the most explosive openers in T20 cricket brings a wealth of experience to the role. With over a decade of leadership in global leagues, including the Big Bash League (BBL) and Indian Premier League (IPL), Warner is poised to inspire a fresh chapter for the Kings," it added.

Warner is stepping into the leadership role, taking over from Shan Masood. Last season, the Karachi Kings finished fifth out of six teams securing just four wins in 10 matches. However, they did manage to snag the PSL title back in 2020.

The Karachi Kings are set to launch their campaign on April 12 at the National Stadium in Karachi, where they will face off against the Multan Sultans.

