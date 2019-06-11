After getting bouquets from many, Virat Kohli receives brickbat from Nick Compton for stopping fans from booing Smith

Virat Kohli won hearts on social media not just by fans but also by cricketing legends for his great gesture and sportsmanship spirit after he signaled fans not to boo at Steve Smith.

While all have been singing praises for the Indian skipper, former England opener Nick Compton has launched an attack towards Kohli. Compton was not impressed with the way Kohli bossed the crowd at the Oval.

Compton took to Twitter and said that Kohli did not have any right to tell the fans what to do. Posting a video, Compton captioned it saying:

“I don’t think Virat Kohli had any right to tell fans to stop booing at Warner and Smith but rather clap them.. found it rather condescending if truth be told!”

During the match between India and Australia on Sunday (9 June), fans were booing and jeering Smith when he was fielding near the boundary ropes. Kohli, however, intervened and asked fans to cheer instead.

Kohli's take:

Kohli had opened up about the incident and said why he asked the fans to stop booing Smith. The batsman superstar said, “There are so many Indian fans here, I just didn’t want them to set a bad example, to be honest. He didn’t do anything to be booed, in my opinion. He’s just playing cricket. I mean he’s just standing there and I felt bad because if I was in a position where something had happened with me and I’d apologised and accepted it and I came back and still I get booed, I wouldn’t like it either.

“So I just felt for him and told him ‘sorry for… on behalf of the crowd’. We’ve seen that happen in a few earlier games as well. In my opinion that’s not acceptable,” he added.