After father's removal from Police force, Kranti Gaud hopes World Cup win restores his honour

Kranti Gaud has revealed that her father was removed from the police force over an alleged error, a setback that deeply affected their family. She now sees the World Cup as an opportunity to restore her father’s dignity, turning personal hardship into powerful motivation on the global stage.

Kranti Gaud stands out as one of the most remarkable success stories from the victorious Indian Women’s World Cup team, which is filled with inspiring tales. Selected for her exceptional fast bowling skills and integrated into the international squad just months prior to the World Cup, Gaud expressed her deepest wish to restore her father’s honor. Her father, a former police officer in Chhatarpur, had been unjustly dismissed from the police force in 2012.

Upon returning to her home state of Madhya Pradesh, Gaud was honored by Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, fulfilling her dream of having her father reinstated and regaining his ‘dignity,’ a desire she articulated in an interview with The Times of India.

During the ceremony at the CM House in Bhopal, Dr. Yadav remarked, “Kranti has made the entire nation proud. It is only fitting that her father’s dignity is also restored.”

Munna Singh Yadav, Kranti’s father, had faced dismissal in 2012, which forced Kranti and her family to endure challenging times. “There were days when we couldn’t even afford a single meal,” the bowler recounted. However, as a World Cup champion, she took control of her and her family’s destiny.

In the World Cup, Gaud claimed 9 wickets over 8 matches, with her standout performance against fierce rivals Pakistan, where she achieved figures of 3 wickets for just 20 runs. She also secured 2 wickets in a crucial group stage match against New Zealand, but the most significant wicket came during the semifinal.

Gaud’s name will be etched in history, as her home state prepares to honor her accomplishments. Dr. Yadav announced that November 15, coinciding with Tribal Pride Day in the state, will also be dedicated to celebrating Gaud in Jabalpur.

