After father's death, Rinku Singh set to rejoin Team India in Kolkata ahead of must-win clash vs West Indies

After the passing of his father, Rinku Singh is set to rejoin Team India in Kolkata ahead of the crucial must-win clash against West Indies. The batter’s return comes as a timely boost for India as they look to keep their campaign alive.

Batter Rinku Singh, who tragically lost his father on Friday morning, is set to rejoin the Team India squad today in preparation for the crucial Super 8 match against the West Indies. This pivotal quarterfinal will be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. The BCCI management has confirmed to ANI that Rinku will be joining the Indian camp. It is important to mention that Rinku Singh's father, Khanchand Singh, passed away in a hospital in Greater Noida and was cremated on Friday in Aligarh, where many people came to pay their respects.

Rinku Singh performed his father's last rites on Friday

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh faced a significant personal loss when his father, Khanchand Singh, died on Friday after a prolonged battle with liver cancer at the age of 60. Overcome with grief, Rinku carried his father's remains as the funeral procession made its way to the crematorium.

His father had been battling the illness for a while, and his health had deteriorated in recent days, resulting in his hospitalization in Greater Noida. He passed away this morning at approximately 4:36 AM.

Rinku Singh traveled to Aligarh, leaving the Indian team during their T20 World Cup campaign. The Indian cricketer was seen bearing his father's remains on his shoulder prior to the funeral.

Team India, the reigning champions, arrived in Kolkata on Friday evening for their vital Super 8 match against the West Indies. Rinku had previously hurried back home from the T20 World Cup squad to support his family after his father's health declined following India's first Super 8 match against South Africa.

Rinku then made his way back to Chennai to rejoin the Indian squad ahead of the match against Zimbabwe, where he participated as a substitute fielder.

Rinku Singh's performance in the T20 World Cup 2026 has been quite varied

The middle-order batsman has experienced a rollercoaster of a World Cup with the bat, frequently stepping onto the field with limited balls remaining to make an impact. He has accumulated only 24 runs across five innings, remaining not out on two occasions, with his highest score being 11*.

In 10 T20 internationals this year, the left-handed player has scored 115 runs in eight innings, boasting an average of 28.75, a strike rate of 132.18, and a top score of 44*. The Indian team is set to head to Kolkata for their final Super 8 match against the West Indies on Sunday. The victor of this game will advance alongside South Africa to the semi-finals from Group 1.

