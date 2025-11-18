FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

After embarrassing defeat to South Africa in Kolkata, how can India reach World Test Championship Final 2027?

The Shubman Gill-led Team India lost to South Africa in the Kolkata Test by 30 runs before the Stumps of Day 3.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 18, 2025, 05:31 PM IST

After embarrassing defeat to South Africa in Kolkata, how can India reach World Test Championship Final 2027?
India lost to South Africa in the Kolkata Test by 30 runs
Team India, a two-time World Test Championship (WTC) finalist, suffered a major blow to its campaign for the next final game for the title, after the Shubman Gill-led side lost the Kolkata Test to South Africa by 30 runs. The match was concluded before the end of Day 3 in the second Session. Now, it means India can not win the 2-match series, and it will be another series in the WTC cycle, which the team failed to win.

 

Earlier, India drew a 5-match series with England and won a 2-match series against the West Indies. Currently, India are in the fourth spot in the Points Table with a win percentage of 54.17 and 52 points.

 

Can India still qualify for WTC 2027 Final?

 

Before the World Test Championship Final, India have just 10 matches left, including one match against the Proteas in Guwahati. In the first half of 2026, India will play 2 matches each against Sri Lanka and New Zealand. Later, they will play the Aussies in a 5-match series at home, which is the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

 

Since 10 matches are still left to play, it is quite difficult to predict India's chances of qualification right now. Based on the previous WTC finalists, India will need to win at least 6 out of their remaining 10 games to secure a good win percentage for qualification. It will still be difficult to predict India's qualification, but it will certainly increase the chances for the finals in 2027.

 

Current WTC Points Table

 

Australia - 3 wins in 3 matches (100 PCT)

South Africa - 2 wins in 3 matches (66.67 PCT)

Sri Lanka - 1 win in 2 matches (66.67 PCT)

India - 4 wins in 8 matches (54.17 PCT)

Pakistan - 1 win in 2 matches (50 PCT)

England - 2 wins in 5matches (43.33 PCT)

Bangladesh - 0 wins in 2 matches (4 PCT)

West Indies - 0 wins in 5 matches (0 PCT)

New Zealand - Yet to play

