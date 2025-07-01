In the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League, Rishabh Pant scripted history when he was signed by Lucknow Super Giants for a whopping Rs 27 crore. Now, the wicketkeeper batter is set to go under the hammer again for a T20 league, whose name is...

Rishabh Pant, who is currently in England for a 5-match Test series, is the deputy of the skipper Shubman Gill. In the first Headingley Test, he smashed twin tons in both innings, becoming the first-ever Indian wicketkeeper to achieve the feat. He went on England's tour after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 last month, wherein he led the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the first time. He was signed for a whopping Rs 27 crore for the season by the Sanjiv Goenka-owned team. Now, he is again set to go under the hammer for a T20 league. Let us find out more about it.

Rishabh Pant to go under the hammer again after IPL 2025

Pant will be a part of the second season of the Delhi Premier League (DPL), for which auctions is scheduled to be held on July 6 and 7 in New Delhi. Auctions for the men's tournament will take place on Sunday, July 6, while for the women's tournament, it will take place on Monday, July 7.

Apart from Rishabh Pant, several other popular Indian cricketers will feature in the auctions, including Priyansh Arya, Digvesh Rathi, Ishant Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Suyash Sharma, Mayank Yadav, and more.

DPL 2025 introduces two new teams

After a successful inaugural season, the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) on June 29 announced two new franchises for the upcoming season, making it a total of 8 teams. The names of these new teams are Outer Delhi and New Delhi. They will be joining the existing 6 teams, which include Central Delhi Kings, East Delhi Riders, North Delhi Strikers, Purani Dilli 6, South Delhi Superstarz, and West Delhi Lions.

Naya season, naye jazbaat… aur DPL mein do nayi teams ki shuruaat!



Welcoming Outer Delhi and New Delhi to the league.

Let the capital’s finest cricketing battle begin.



Yesterday in a close door auction process two new franchises were inducted in the Delhi Premier… pic.twitter.com/B2LGsgAAOA — Delhi Premier League T20 (@DelhiPLT20) June 29, 2025

For the unversed, East Delhi Riders won the previous edition of DPL, defeating South Delhi Superstarz in the inaugural finals.