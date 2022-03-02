Watch: After Dwayne Bravo, David Warner recreates viral 'Bachchan Pandey' hook step, Akshay Kumar says THIS

The 'Bachchan Pandey' fever has well and truly taken over the cricketing world. Less than 24 hours after West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo shared a reel inspired by Akshay Kumar's latest flick, David Warner, another international cricketer known for his witty Instagram reels has performed the viral 'Maar Khayegaa' hoot-step from 'Bachchan Pandey'.

Warner, who will be seen playing for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, regularly posts hilarious Bollywood inspired reels on Instagram. Often he shares videos of himself shaking a leg on Hindi tracks.

Keeping up with his trend, Warner treated his fans to a recreation of 'Maar Khayegaa' hoot-step from Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'Bachchan Pandey'.

The swashbuckling Australian opener looked very intense in his latest reel as he impersonated Akshay Kumar in the video. Not just that, he also tagged the actor in his video, and Kumar responded by saying that Warner 'hit the ball out of the park'.

"How did I go @akshaykumar," wrote Warner in the caption of his latest reel. In the video, he can be seen pumping his chest and doing the 'Maar Khayegaa' evil dance as superstar Akshay himself put it.

You can watch David Warner's take on 'Maar Khayegaa' here:

The viral post has already garnered more than 450,000 likes till now. David Warner enjoys quite a huge fan following on Instagram.

Akshay shared Warner's post on his Instagram story and lauded the Australian batsman as he wrote, "You’ve hit it out of the park brother @davidwarner31 #MaarKhayegaaEvilDance."

Recently, Dwayne Bravo had also shared a reel inspired by 'Bachchan Pandey' wherein he can be seen impersonating Akshay Kumar.

In the video, we see Dwayne impersonating Akshay twirling the moustache hook step from the song, and it looks hilariously amazing.

Earlier, Warner had also commented on Bravo's reels as he wrote, "Haha I was about to do this one lol too good," and we completely agree with Akshay Kumar's take, Warner has really knocked the ball out of the park in his latest reel.