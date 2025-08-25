After Dream11's exit, which brand will sponsor Team India's jersey? Check possible contenders

Popular online fantasy gaming portal Dream11 recently pulled out of sponsorship of Team India's jersey after the Promotion and Regulations of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, was passed by the Indian Parliament. Check out which major brand can now bid for the sponsorship.

The Indian cricket team is currently making headlines not for its players but for another reason. It is in the news for its official jersey, which is now looking for a new sponsorship after fantasy sports platform Dream11 pulled its name. Dream11 took this decision after the central government passed the Promotion and Regulations of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, in both houses of the Parliament in the previous week. Now, several names are making the rounds on social media regarding the next sponsor, which will feature on the front of Team India's jersey. Dream11 signed a deal with BCCI for Rs 358 crore in 2023, including Rs 3 crore for each home game and Rs 1 crore for each away game.

Tata

The Tata Group is one of the most popular and trusted brands in India, and they are the official sponsor of the Indian Premier League (IPL), after they signed a 5-year deal in 2024 for nearly Rs 2,500 crore. They originally signed a deal for the 2022 and 2023 IPL season, but later extended it till 2028.

Reliance/Jio

Jio, the subsidiary of the Reliance Group, has been a prominent name in the cricketing world since the 1987 Reliance Cup, which was the official sponsor of the ODI World Cup. Currently, Reliance Jio is engaged in many sponsorships and broadcasting rights. Their IPL team, the Mumbai Indians, is one of the richest franchises in league T20 cricket across the globe.

Adani Group

Where there are the Ambanis, Adanis will also not be far behind. The Adani Group owns and sponsors teams in various sports currently, including Pro Kabaddi League (Gujarat Giants), Women's Premier League (WPL- Gujarat Giants), Ultimate Kho Kho (Gujarat Giants), and the International League T20 (Gulf Giants). A major section of social media users believes that the Adani Group might now look to sponsor Team India's jersey, expanding their brand endorsement.

Meanwhile, some media reports suggest that BCCI might invite new bids for the official jersey sponsorship rights. However, if no decision is made soon by the Indian cricket board, then Team India might play the upcoming Asia Cup without any jersey sponsor. Apart from this, it is widely being talked about on social media recently that all the official sponsors of Team India's jersey have ended up in trouble, be it financially or legally. It will be interesting to see which brand will become the new sponsor of the prestigious jersey and will it break the jinx or face the same curse as previous ones did.