CRICKET

After Dream11 exit, Shivam Dube reveals Team India’s new jersey for Asia Cup 2025; fans react

Following the exit of fantasy sports giant Dream11 as the official sponsor, the Indian cricket team's new jersey for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 has been revealed, notably lacking a primary sponsor's logo on the front.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 06, 2025, 10:51 PM IST

After Dream11 exit, Shivam Dube reveals Team India’s new jersey for Asia Cup 2025; fans react
In a surprising yet positive development, the Indian cricket team has introduced a new jersey for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, which is free from any sponsorship. This decision follows the separation between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and its former main sponsor, Dream11, due to new government regulations regarding online gaming. As a result, the traditional blue kit now boasts a clean and timeless appearance.

The all-rounder Shivam Dube showcased the new jersey by sharing images of himself wearing it on social media, which ignited a wave of responses from fans. The jersey prominently displays "India" across the chest and is devoid of any corporate logos, marking a significant departure from the heavily branded uniforms that fans have grown used to. The absence of a sponsor for a major non-ICC tournament is a first in recent memory, a direct result of Dream11's contract being prematurely terminated due to the new Online Gaming Bill, which has disrupted its business model.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by shivam dube (@dubeshivam)

While the BCCI has initiated a new bidding process for sponsorship rights, the timeline means the team will play the entire Asia Cup campaign without a front-of-shirt sponsor. This has been met with widespread approval from the fan base, many of whom have expressed their preference for the minimalist design.

"Finally I can see the country's name written in big, bold letters rather than some fantasy gaming app name," one user wrote on social media, encapsulating a popular sentiment.

Another fan echoed the feeling of nostalgia, commenting, "This is how a national team's jersey should look. No distractions, just the name of the country. Looks so much better."

Not all reactions were positive, however, with some fans criticizing the overall design. "Ugly as a whole," a user wrote, "the orange shade is still an eyesore. I just hope the main jersey is different."

Despite some mixed opinions on the design, the general consensus is that the new, sponsor-less kit is a refreshing change. The team will debut its clean look on September 10 against the UAE in Dubai.

Also read| Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav-led India starts training in Dubai, head coach Gautam Gambhir sets winning mindset

