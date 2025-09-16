After Dream11's exit, this company bags Team India jersey rights, signs deal with BCCI for Rs..., name is....

A major tyre brand has replaced Dream11 as Team India jersey sponsor and signed a major deal with the BCCI. More details below.

In a major development regarding the Team India jersey sponsorship deal, Apollo Tyres has replaced Dream11, and a deal is likely to be confirmed following a bidding process conducted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Apollo Tyres will now feature on the front of the Team India jersey after it signed a deal with the BCCI for nearly Rs 4.5 crore per match, which is slightly more than what Dream11 was paying. The sponsorship deal with Apollo Tyres has been signed for 121 bilateral fixtures and 21 ICC matches, which will be played till 2027 for a whopping Rs 579 crore. For those unversed, Team India are currently playing the Asia Cup 2025 without any lead sponsorship on their jerseys. As per a report by Cricbuzz, Apollo Tyres outbid Canva and JK Cements to bag the contract for the next three years.

How did BCCI find new sponsor?

The richest cricket board recently invited bids for the lead sponsorship rights for both the men's and women's cricket teams. Interested companies needed to purchase a document called Invitation for Expression of Interest (IEOI), starting September 2. The last day to purchase the document was September 12, following which companies needed to submit their bids by September 16, 2025.

According to a release issued by the BCCI, the IEOI was available for purchase after payment of a non-refundable fee of Rs 5 lakh, plus any applicable GST. The Indian cricket board had also made it clear regarding the type of companies applying, which means BCCI had banned any cryptocurrency companies, online gaming platforms, alcohol companies, and tobacco companies from applying for the lead sponsorship.

This all started after online gaming platform company Dream11 pulled out of its deal with the BCCI after the central government passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, in Parliament, banning all pay-to-play online games.