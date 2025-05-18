Recently, Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket, having amassed an impressive total of 9,230 runs in 123 matches, including 30 centuries.

Virat Kohli is poised to be remembered as one of the greatest cricketers in the history of the sport, not only for his remarkable achievements on the field but also for his profound impact on inspiring a new generation of cricketers. At a time when Test cricket faced significant challenges, Kohli emerged as a beacon of excellence, demonstrating the excitement and allure of this traditional format. Recently, Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket, having amassed an impressive total of 9,230 runs in 123 matches, including 30 centuries.

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has praised Kohli's invaluable contributions to Indian cricket, advocating for him to be awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honor. To date, Sachin Tendulkar remains the only cricketer to have received this prestigious award, which he was granted in 2014, making him the youngest recipient in history.

"I feel the Indian government should award him the Bharat Ratna because he has achieved so many things for India," Raina said on Star Sports.

Virat Kohli's retirement caught a lot of people off guard, especially since the BCCI was counting on him to join the team for their tour to England, even though his performance had been slipping in recent years. In the end, Kohli chose not to continue his career, a choice that became clear after a lackluster showing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Given all he’s done for the sport, Suresh Raina pointed out that Kohli truly deserves a farewell match in Delhi, celebrating his incredible legacy in Indian cricket.

"I also feel he should be given a retirement match in Delhi. His family and coach would have been there to support him. After doing so much for the country, you communicate with him because he deserves a retirement match."

On Saturday, RCB fans paid a heartfelt tribute to Virat Kohli by donning white jerseys to honor his illustrious Test career. Regrettably, the match was ultimately washed out due to rain in Bengaluru, preventing fans from witnessing Kohli in action.

Also read| DC vs GT IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, pitch report for Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans