After divorce from Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal shocks fans with 'shaadi ke liye ready hoon' remark

Yuzvendra Chahal has sparked headlines with his “Shaadi ke liye ready hoon” remark months after divorcing Dhanashree Verma. Here’s a detailed look at their marriage, separation timeline, and the reaction to his remarriage hint.

Just a few months after his headline-making split from choreographer Dhanashree Verma, Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has surprised everyone by dropping a pretty direct hint about wanting to get married again. He took to social media and, in a casual post, basically said he’s ready to move on.

Chahal and Verma—they were all over Instagram, always in the spotlight—finalized their divorce in March 2025. Mumbai Family Court signed off on it, ending their four-year marriage. People had been talking for a while, especially after word got out that they started living separately back in June 2022.

Then Chahal posted this tongue-in-cheek line on his Instagram post: “Shaadi k lie ready hoon bas ladki chaiye.” It blew up right away. Fans started buzzing—some were shocked, others just cheered him on. A lot of folks liked how open he was about everything, even joking about it after such a tough time. But yeah, the timing surprised a few people, since the divorce just wrapped up not long ago.

He’d talked before about how hard the split hit him. On a podcast, he admitted he thought maybe acting happy in public might fix things behind the scenes, but in the end, both he and Verma decided to go their own ways.

"After my divorce, I was called a cheater. But I have never cheated in my life. I'm extremely loyal — probably more than most. For my loved ones, I've always thought from the heart," he said.

"I had suicidal thoughts. I was tired of my life. I would cry for two hours a day, sleep just two hours. This went on for over 40 days. I had anxiety attacks, depression. Only those close to me knew what I was going through," Chahal said.

Chahal refuted the rumors that surfaced during that time, stating that the negativity had a profound impact on him.

"Just because you are seen with someone, people link you up. I have two sisters. I know how to respect women," he said.

"I didn't want drama, but something happened from the other side. So, I gave my message through the T-shirt. I didn't abuse anyone," he clarified.

Now, with this new post, he’s made it clear he’s looking forward—not back. Chahal’s personal life is front and center again, and fans can’t seem to look away.

