Cricket

CRICKET

After disappointing IPL 2025, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka plots major revamp; Zaheer Khan's tenure to end

Following Gautam Gambhir's transition to Kolkata Knight Riders in 2023, Zaheer Khan took over as mentor at LSG. Additionally, he served as the bowling coach for the team after Morne Morkel left in 2024.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 13, 2025, 09:49 PM IST

After disappointing IPL 2025, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka plots major revamp; Zaheer Khan's tenure to end
The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are expected to part ways with mentor Zaheer Khan following the expiration of his one-year contract last month, as reported by The Times of India. Reports indicate that the team is looking for a new coach who will take on a broader role that encompasses not only the IPL but also their affiliated teams, the Manchester Originals in The Hundred and the Durban Super Giants in the SA20 league.

Is Zaheer Khan leaving LSG?

In addition to appointing a new mentor, LSG plans to establish a Director of Cricket to oversee the 'year-round development' of the entire LSG team group. Gautam Gambhir, who joined the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2023, had previously entrusted the mentorship to Khan. Since Morne Morkel stepped down to join Gambhir and the Indian men's cricket team in 2024, Zaheer has also served as the bowling coach.

"LSG is set to part ways with Zaheer Khan and the new mentor will be given a bigger role to monitor RPSG Group’s other franchises," the report cited a source as saying.

Zaheer Khan was with the Mumbai Indians until 2022 before moving to LSG. After Morne Morkel and Gautam Gambhir left, he took on the role of mentor for the Lucknow Super Giants. The IPL 2025 season was disappointing for the Lucknow Super Giants, who were under the leadership of new captain Rishabh Pant. With just six wins and eight losses in 14 matches, the team ended up in seventh place.

Additionally, prior to the IPL 2026 season, former Indian cricketer Bharat Arun was recently appointed as the bowling coach for LSG.

"Arun’s role is also extensive as he will be given an extra responsibility for scouting and working on their young quicks for Durban’s Super Giants and, from next year, with the Manchester Originals as well," the report added.

LSG faced a disappointing 2025 season, concluding in seventh place on the points table with six victories out of 14 matches.

Also read| Shubman Gill set to replace Suryakumar Yadav as T20I captain? BCCI sent Virat Kohli-like aura message ahead of Asia Cup 2025

