After disappointing 1st ODI, Varun Aaron advises Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to take inspiration from THIS Indian cricketer

After a disappointing performance in the first ODI against Australia, former India pacer Varun Aaron suggested that senior stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma should follow the example of a fellow Indian cricketer who made a successful late-career adjustment.

India's prominent batsmen Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are now being urged to emulate MS Dhoni's approach, following their lackluster performance in their return match. After a seven-month hiatus from international cricket, both Kohli and Rohit struggled to make an impact in the series opener against Australia, managing scores of just 8 and 0 runs.

In light of their underwhelming display, former India bowler Varun Aaron emphasized the importance of consistent play to remain engaged with the sport, especially since they are now primarily one-format players. He pointed out that MS Dhoni participated in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy after retiring from Test cricket to ensure he was match-ready.

“Play domestic cricket. The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy starts in November, and then the Vijay Hazare Trophy starts in December. That’s the best way to be in touch with the game. I remember when MS Dhoni retired from Test cricket, he played a few Syed Mushaq Ali and Vijay Hazare Trophy. That’s a great way to stay in touch. I am sure both the batters are going to look at that. Now, you are not playing two formats. They are going to need match practice,” Aaron was quoted as saying on Star Sports.

After retiring from the longest format, Dhoni also played for Jharkhand in a domestic tournament. He participated in seven matches during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2015-16 and subsequently took part in eight games in the following season.

Aakash Chopra mentioned that it will be challenging for both Rohit and Kohli to regain their form as they are now exclusively one-format players. He added that Rohit needs to focus on increasing his run tally.

“The fact of the matter is that it’s tough. We have been talking about how difficult it will be to hit the ground running when you are a one-format player. They are not in familiar territory. Also, a good shot, a loose shot, and then a good ball. This is how life unfolds for an opening batter. In this new role as only a primary batter and not as captain, I was thinking he was going to focus a lot more on quantity. Quality is always there; we have seen how he’s changed gears. He has started playing a different brand of cricket. Now we have to look at the quantum of runs,” he said.

This year, both Kohli and Rohit participated in domestic cricket following the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, representing their respective teams, Mumbai and Delhi. With the white-ball domestic season on the horizon, it will be intriguing to observe whether they will take part in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, especially since the Indian team is scheduled to play several ODIs leading up to the 2027 ODI World Cup.

