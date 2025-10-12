Add DNA as a Preferred Source
CRICKET

After cricket, Rishabh Pant tries his hand at archery, hits bullseye in first attempt | WATCH

In a video shared by the wicketkeeper batter on his Instagram handle, he can be seen taking off some time and trying his hand at archery.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 12, 2025, 01:57 PM IST

After cricket, Rishabh Pant tries his hand at archery, hits bullseye in first attempt | WATCH
Rishabh Pant sustained a foot injury during the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy
Star Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who is currently out of action from the cricketing field after sustaining a foot fracture earlier this year, was spotted trying his hand at archery. Pant took to his Instagram handle and in the Stories section, he shared a video wherein he could be seen targeting and hitting the bullseye in his 'first attempt'. ''Not bad for the first try,'' he captioned the post.

Take a look

 

Meanwhile, Pant is expected to soon return to action with the Ranji Trophy games. He will be seen on the field for the first time since he was ruled out of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy earlier this year in England. He was earlier scheduled to play the ongoing 2-match Test series against the West Indies, but due to more time required in recovery, he was not included in the squad. Later, he is expected to make his return to the international game with the home Test series against South Africa.

 

In the current Test series against the West Indies, Jitesh Sharma and Sanju Samson were included in the squad for the wicketkeeping job.

