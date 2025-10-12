West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's SHOCKING statement on Durgapur MBBS student gangrape: 'Girls should not be allowed...'
New K-Dramas to Watch This Week: From Genie Make a Wish to Marie and Her Three Daddies on Netflix, JioHotstar, more
IND vs WI, Day 3 of 2nd Test: Kuldeep Yadav achieves milestone, equals 68-year-old record, becomes 2nd left-arm wrist spinner to...
Bank Holiday on October 13: Are banks open or closed tomorrow? Check state-wise bank holiday list for October here
Traffic relief ahead: Gurugram to get two new flyovers busiest intersections
IND W vs AUS W: Live streaming, possible Playing XI, head-to-head stats and more
Abhishek Bachchan breaks down on getting first-ever Best Actor Filmfare, credits Aishwarya Rai for..: 'Their sacrifices have been..'
Google Gemini Prompts: 7 viral nano banana trends to turn photos into ultra-realistic 3D figurines
GATE 2026 Registration date with late fee extended, apply at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, details here
After cricket, Rishabh Pant tries his hand at archery, hits bullseye in first attempt | WATCH
CRICKET
In a video shared by the wicketkeeper batter on his Instagram handle, he can be seen taking off some time and trying his hand at archery.
Star Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who is currently out of action from the cricketing field after sustaining a foot fracture earlier this year, was spotted trying his hand at archery. Pant took to his Instagram handle and in the Stories section, he shared a video wherein he could be seen targeting and hitting the bullseye in his 'first attempt'. ''Not bad for the first try,'' he captioned the post.
Cricket— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) October 12, 2025
Golf
Aur ab Archery
What should Rishabh do next?
@RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/Icud25I9tR
Meanwhile, Pant is expected to soon return to action with the Ranji Trophy games. He will be seen on the field for the first time since he was ruled out of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy earlier this year in England. He was earlier scheduled to play the ongoing 2-match Test series against the West Indies, but due to more time required in recovery, he was not included in the squad. Later, he is expected to make his return to the international game with the home Test series against South Africa.
In the current Test series against the West Indies, Jitesh Sharma and Sanju Samson were included in the squad for the wicketkeeping job.