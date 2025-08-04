After clinching Oval Test, how many games does Team India need to win to qualify for WTC Final in 2027?

The Shubman Gill-led team won the 5th and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy, which is also their first series in the new cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC). Check out how many more matches Team India need to win in order to qualify for the Final match in 2027?

Team India, led by new skipper Shubman Gill, managed to level the 5-match Test series against England after they clinched the 5th and final match at the Oval. India won the match by just 6 runs, courtesy of stellar bowling performances from Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna in the second innings of the game. With this win, India moved up to number three in the World Test Championship (WTC) Points Table. On the other hand, England slipped one spot and moved to fourth position in the list.

India earned 12 points with this win and jumped to number 3 with 46.66 PCT in the Points Table. The two-time WTC finalists didn't qualify in the recently held Final match, but do you know how many wins will India require in order to qualify for the WTC Final game in 2027? Let us find it out here.

How many wins Team India require to qualify for WTC 2027 Final?

In the new cycle of WTC from 2025 to 2027, India will play a total of 18 matches and to qualify for the Final match, without depending upon other teams. Out of these 18 matches, five have already been played in the recently concluded series. Now, out of the 13 games, India need to win 9 matches or eight wins and a draw in order to qualify for the Final.

India's upcoming Test fixtures

After the England series, India will play two games each with West Indies and South Africa at home later this year, in October and November, respectively. In 2026, India is scheduled to tour Sri Lanka and New Zealand in the second half of the year for two games each, which will be their last away series in the current WTC cycle.