Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Good news! Amrit Udyan to open for public from...; visitors to witness new features; check fee, timings

Donald Trump's BIG announcement on tariffs against India: 'I will be...'

'I still don't...': Weeks after Sanjay Kapur's death, his mother urges UK authorities to...

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor celebrate India's thrilling victory against England at Oval: 'Jai Hind'

BIG move by Delhi govt on private school fee hikes, tables bill to...

Increased tariffs bring THIS much to US economy, Donald Trump indicates cash relief, experts fear ...

Not Delhi, Haryana, Bihar, this state is known as UPSC factory with highest number of IAS officers

Meet man, Indian-origin billionaire, who claimed AI will take 80% of jobs in...; advises students to...

After clinching Oval Test, how many games does Team India need to win to qualify for WTC Final in 2027?

Hansika Motwani's husband Sohael Khaturiya breaks his silence on their divorce rumours two years after marriage

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Good news! Amrit Udyan to open for public from...; visitors to witness new features; check fee, timings

Good news! Amrit Udyan to open for public from...; visitors to witness new featu

'I still don't...': Weeks after Sanjay Kapur's death, his mother urges UK authorities to...

'I still don't...': Weeks after Sanjay Kapur's death, his mother urges UK author

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor celebrate India's thrilling victory against England at Oval: 'Jai Hind'

Kareena, Arjun, Anil celebrate India's thrilling victory against England at Oval

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore house, net worth, car collection, more

Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore hou

From romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week

Romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week

5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams

5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams

HomeCricket

CRICKET

After clinching Oval Test, how many games does Team India need to win to qualify for WTC Final in 2027?

The Shubman Gill-led team won the 5th and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy, which is also their first series in the new cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC). Check out how many more matches Team India need to win in order to qualify for the Final match in 2027?

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 08:30 PM IST

After clinching Oval Test, how many games does Team India need to win to qualify for WTC Final in 2027?
India won the Oval Test against England by just 6 runs

TRENDING NOW

Team India, led by new skipper Shubman Gill, managed to level the 5-match Test series against England after they clinched the 5th and final match at the Oval. India won the match by just 6 runs, courtesy of stellar bowling performances from Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna in the second innings of the game. With this win, India moved up to number three in the World Test Championship (WTC) Points Table. On the other hand, England slipped one spot and moved to fourth position in the list.

India earned 12 points with this win and jumped to number 3 with 46.66 PCT in the Points Table. The two-time WTC finalists didn't qualify in the recently held Final match, but do you know how many wins will India require in order to qualify for the WTC Final game in 2027? Let us find it out here.

How many wins Team India require to qualify for WTC 2027 Final?

In the new cycle of WTC from 2025 to 2027, India will play a total of 18 matches and to qualify for the Final match, without depending upon other teams. Out of these 18 matches, five have already been played in the recently concluded series. Now, out of the 13 games, India need to win 9 matches or eight wins and a draw in order to qualify for the Final.

India's upcoming Test fixtures

After the England series, India will play two games each with West Indies and South Africa at home later this year, in October and November, respectively. In 2026, India is scheduled to tour Sri Lanka and New Zealand in the second half of the year for two games each, which will be their last away series in the current WTC cycle.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
What is fawning? Popular trend among Gen Z that is causing worry due to...
What is fawning? Popular trend among Gen Z that is causing worry due to...
3 Killed in Ukrainian drone strikes in key areas in Russia, including oil refinery, military sites
3 Killed in Ukrainian drone strikes in key areas in Russia, including oil refine
Joe Root creates world record, becomes first player to achieve massive feat in WTC history
Joe Root creates world record, becomes first player to achieve massive feat
Gurugram rains lead to waterlogging, traffic snarls; children spotted swimming on flooded roads, watch viral video
A video showing children in Gurugram swimming in muddy, rainy water has raised c
India's newest weapon has 144 missiles, track enemies from 500 km, it is built by...
India's newest weapon has 144 missiles, track enemies from 500 km, it is built b
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore house, net worth, car collection, more
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore hou
From romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week
Romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week
5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams
5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams
7 Indian biopics that brought political leaders to life
7 Indian biopics that brought political leaders to life
Before Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar hits screens, take a look at actor’s 5 iconic roles that prove his versatility
Ranveer Singh’s 5 most iconic roles ahead of Dhurandhar
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE