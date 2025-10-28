FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
After Chris Broad, Greg Chappell levels allegations against former BCCI's chief of protecting Sourav Ganguly

Former Team India coach Greg Chappell has backed Chris Broad's claims of being asked to be 'lenient' towards India in terms of over-rate penalties.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 28, 2025, 08:39 PM IST

After Chris Broad, Greg Chappell levels allegations against former BCCI's chief of protecting Sourav Ganguly
Greg Chappell is the former head coach of India's cricket team
Greg Chappell, former head coach of Team India, has backed Chris Broad's allegation against the BCCI of being pressurised to be 'lenient' towards Sourav Ganguly for slow over-rate penalties. Chappell, who had a fallout with Ganguly during his tenure, has sparked a new debate after his claims on former BCCI president Jagmohan Dalmiya and skipper Sourav Ganguly and backed Broad's allegations of being pressurised to be considerate towards the-then Indian captain.

 

Chappell has alleged that during the start of his tenure, former BCCI president Dalmiya proposed reducing Ganguly's suspension so he could play in a crucial bilateral tour. ''Dalmiya offered to have his suspension reduced so that he could go to Sri Lanka at the start of my tenure. I said no, I don’t want to rort the system, he has to do his time. Dalmiya seemed OK for him to miss,'' Chappell said to the Sydney Morning Herald.

 

When was Ganguly fined?

 

Sourav Ganguly was first fined by Chris Broad after the 3rd ODI between India and Pakistan in Jamshedpur in 2005. As a penalty, Ganguly was banned for six matches for repeating the offence in the same series. However, the suspension was later reduced to four matches after a formal appeal.

 

Ganguly was later suspended for two more matches, and this time it was former West Indies skipper Clive Lloyd, who imposed the penalty on Dada.

 

Chris Broad's allegation on BCCI

 

In his latest interview with The Telegraph, Chris Broad has made shocking revelations and accused the International Cricket Council (ICC) of asking him to show leniency towards the Indian cricket team over the slow over rates in many matches.

 

Not only this, he also accused BCCI president Sourav Ganguly of pressurising him to 'do what he said'. For those unversed, Broad served as an ICC match referee from 2003 until February 2024, overseeing 123 Tests, 361 ODIs, and 138 T20Is.

 

 

