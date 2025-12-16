After Cameron Green, SRK's KKR land Matheesha Pathirana for Rs 18 crore at IPL 2026 auction

Shah Rukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders went on a spending spree at the IPL 2026 auction. After securing Cameron Green for a record Rs 25.20 crore, KKR splurged Rs 18 crore on Sri Lankan pace star Matheesa Pathirana, underlining their aggressive rebuild strategy.

KKR just turned the IPL 2026 mini-auction on its head in Abu Dhabi. They shelled out an eye-popping Rs 43.2 crore to grab two of the hottest international stars on offer. First, they stunned everyone with a Rs 25.20 crore bid for Australian all-rounder Cameron Green. Then, they went all-in again, snapping up Sri Lanka’s slinging pacer, Matheesha Pathirana, for Rs 18 crore. That’s serious spending, even for a franchise owned by Shah Rukh Khan.

This isn’t just about big names and big numbers. KKR’s clearly building their team around game-changers—guys who can turn a match on its head in a few overs. Pathirana, with that wild slinging action and ice-cold death bowling, was always going to be expensive. But no one expected his price to shoot up like that. Once Chennai Super Kings let him go, the auction got intense. Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants pushed the price past Rs 10 crore in no time. KKR waited, watched, and then swooped in late, flexing their financial muscle and outbidding LSG at the last second.

Pathirana’s arrival finally gives KKR the death-overs threat they’ve been searching for, especially alongside Umran Malik, who’s staying with the team. Throw Green into the mix—his power-hitting and quick bowling—and suddenly KKR looks dangerous again.

These two signings have sent a message: KKR isn’t messing around. They want their spot at the top back after a few rocky seasons. Now, the real question is how they’re going to use the rest of their budget to finish building the squad. All eyes are on them.

