FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Why is Indian rupee continuously falling? Know 6 major factors and impact on Indian households

Kannada film producer allegedly kidnaps actress-wife over 1-year-old daughter's custody in Bengaluru, shocking details inside

Viral video: Sunny Deol fights back tears at Border 2 teaser launch in first public appearance after Dharmendra's death

Rishab Shetty makes first statement after Ranveer Singh 'insulting' Bhuta Kola, ADMITS he's 'uncomfortable' watching mimicry of Daivas: 'I request people not to...'

After Cameron Green, SRK's KKR land Matheesha Pathirana for Rs 18 crore at IPL 2026 auction

Rob Reiner, Michele death case: Son Nick Reiner 'booked' for murdering his parents, police reveal: 'Charges have not...'

Delhi Vehicles Ban: Govt's BIG move, restricts entry of non-BS6 vehicles from December 18 to tackle rising pollution

Who is Aroop Biswas? West Bengal Sports Minister resigns after Lionel Messi's Kolkata event due to...

Here's why Cameron Green will get Rs 18 crore despite being sold for Rs 25.20 crore to KKR at IPL 2026 auction

Longest solar eclipse to appear in 100 years on..., will it be visible in India? Check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kannada film producer allegedly kidnaps actress-wife over 1-year-old daughter's custody in Bengaluru, shocking details inside

Kannada film producer allegedly kidnaps actress-wife over daughter's custody

Viral video: Sunny Deol fights back tears at Border 2 teaser launch in first public appearance after Dharmendra's death

Sunny Deol gets emotional at Border 2 teaser launch after dad Dharmendra's death

Rishab Shetty makes first statement after Ranveer Singh 'insulting' Bhuta Kola, ADMITS he's 'uncomfortable' watching mimicry of Daivas: 'I request people not to...'

Rishab Shetty makes first statement after Ranveer Singh 'insulting' Bhuta Kola

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Delhi pollution: Air quality turns 'toxic', try these breathing techniques to protect your lungs

Delhi pollution: Air quality turns 'toxic', try these breathing techniques

From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi: 5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction

5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction

From Vishal Jethwa in Homebound to Sanya Malhotra in Mrs, 8 actors who gave most underrated performances in Hindi cinema in 2025

From Vishal Jethwa in Homebound to Sanya Malhotra in Mrs, 8 actors who gave most

HomeCricket

CRICKET

After Cameron Green, SRK's KKR land Matheesha Pathirana for Rs 18 crore at IPL 2026 auction

Shah Rukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders went on a spending spree at the IPL 2026 auction. After securing Cameron Green for a record Rs 25.20 crore, KKR splurged Rs 18 crore on Sri Lankan pace star Matheesa Pathirana, underlining their aggressive rebuild strategy.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 16, 2025, 04:15 PM IST

After Cameron Green, SRK's KKR land Matheesha Pathirana for Rs 18 crore at IPL 2026 auction
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

KKR just turned the IPL 2026 mini-auction on its head in Abu Dhabi. They shelled out an eye-popping Rs 43.2 crore to grab two of the hottest international stars on offer. First, they stunned everyone with a Rs 25.20 crore bid for Australian all-rounder Cameron Green. Then, they went all-in again, snapping up Sri Lanka’s slinging pacer, Matheesha Pathirana, for Rs 18 crore. That’s serious spending, even for a franchise owned by Shah Rukh Khan.

This isn’t just about big names and big numbers. KKR’s clearly building their team around game-changers—guys who can turn a match on its head in a few overs. Pathirana, with that wild slinging action and ice-cold death bowling, was always going to be expensive. But no one expected his price to shoot up like that. Once Chennai Super Kings let him go, the auction got intense. Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants pushed the price past Rs 10 crore in no time. KKR waited, watched, and then swooped in late, flexing their financial muscle and outbidding LSG at the last second.

Pathirana’s arrival finally gives KKR the death-overs threat they’ve been searching for, especially alongside Umran Malik, who’s staying with the team. Throw Green into the mix—his power-hitting and quick bowling—and suddenly KKR looks dangerous again.

These two signings have sent a message: KKR isn’t messing around. They want their spot at the top back after a few rocky seasons. Now, the real question is how they’re going to use the rest of their budget to finish building the squad. All eyes are on them.

Also read| Here's why Cameron Green will get Rs 18 crore despite being sold for Rs 25.20 crore to KKR at IPL 2026 auction

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kannada film producer allegedly kidnaps actress-wife over 1-year-old daughter's custody in Bengaluru, shocking details inside
Kannada film producer allegedly kidnaps actress-wife over daughter's custody
Viral video: Sunny Deol fights back tears at Border 2 teaser launch in first public appearance after Dharmendra's death
Sunny Deol gets emotional at Border 2 teaser launch after dad Dharmendra's death
Rishab Shetty makes first statement after Ranveer Singh 'insulting' Bhuta Kola, ADMITS he's 'uncomfortable' watching mimicry of Daivas: 'I request people not to...'
Rishab Shetty makes first statement after Ranveer Singh 'insulting' Bhuta Kola
After Cameron Green, SRK's KKR land Matheesha Pathirana for Rs 18 crore at IPL 2026 auction
After Cameron Green, SRK's KKR land Matheesha Pathirana for Rs 18 crore
Rob Reiner, Michele death case: Son Nick Reiner 'booked' for murdering his parents, police reveal: 'Charges have not...'
Rob Reiner, Michele death case: Son Nick Reiner booked for murdering his parents
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Delhi pollution: Air quality turns 'toxic', try these breathing techniques to protect your lungs
Delhi pollution: Air quality turns 'toxic', try these breathing techniques
From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi: 5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction
5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction
From Vishal Jethwa in Homebound to Sanya Malhotra in Mrs, 8 actors who gave most underrated performances in Hindi cinema in 2025
From Vishal Jethwa in Homebound to Sanya Malhotra in Mrs, 8 actors who gave most
Who is Rania Al Abdullah? From Apple employee to wife of King Abdullah II of Jordan, here's a look at her early life, educational qualifications, love story and more
Who is Rania Al Abdullah? From Apple employee to wife of King Abdullah II of Jor
2025 Celebrity Weddings of the year: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru, Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani, Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, and more who tied the knot in style
2025 Celebrity Weddings of the year
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement