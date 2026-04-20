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After Blessing Muzarabani, PCB bans Dasun Shanaka from PSL over IPL swtich

The Pakistan Cricket Board imposed a ban on another overseas player for ditching PSL for the Indian Premier League. This time it is Sri Lankan skipper, Dasun Shanaka. Know the full story.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 20, 2026, 08:09 PM IST

After Blessing Muzarabani, PCB bans Dasun Shanaka from PSL over IPL swtich
Dasun Shanaka is signed by Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026
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The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has imposed a one-year ban on Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka from participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). This decision was followed after Dasun cancelled his PSL deal with Lahore Qalandars to join the Rajasthan Royals in the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was signed by the Royals as a replacement for English all-rounder Sam Curran in the season.

 

Dasun Shanaka's PSL vs IPL salary

 

The Sri Lankan skipper was signed by Lahore Qalandars for PKR 75 lakh, whereas his agreement with the Rajasthan Royals is worth INR 2 crore, which is nearly eight times in USD terms.

 

PCB bans Dasun Shanaka from PSL for IPL switch

 

''The review concluded that the player's unilateral withdrawal from the tournament constituted a clear breach of both the Player Registration terms and the Tripartite Agreement. The findings indicated that the withdrawal was made on grounds not recognized within the existing contractual framework,'' A PCB review stated.

 

''While the Board has taken note of the player's expressions of regret and his stated passion for playing in Pakistan during the formal hearing, the severity of the contractual violations necessitates regulatory action to maintain the integrity and exclusivity of the League,'' it added.

 

Dasun Shanaka's official statement after PSL ban

 

In his official statement, Dasun apologised to the people of Pakistan and PSL fans and said, ''I deeply regret my decision to withdraw from the HBL PSL and offer my sincere apologies to the people of Pakistan, the fans of HBL PSL, and the wider cricket community," the release quoted him as saying. The HBL PSL is a prestigious tournament, and I fully understand the disappointment caused by my actions. To the loyal fans of Lahore Qalandars, I am truly sorry for letting you down. I must clarify that at the time I withdrew from the HBL PSL, I had no intention of joining any other tournament. I have the greatest respect for Pakistani Fans and have always enjoyed my time in Pakistan. I hope to return to the HBL PSL in the future with renewed dedication and the trust of the fans."

 

Meanwhile, this is not the first time any overseas player has ditched PSL for IPL. Before Dasun, Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani also ditched Islamabad United, and Australian Spencer Johnson ditched Quetta Gladiators to join Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, respectively.

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