Watch video: Noida woman gets rape threat for confronting drunk man harassing Muslim couple
Who is Manish Bansal? Among 40 UP IAS officers transferred, know love story with Noida DM wife, daughter of CEC
Who is Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma? Delhi HC judge refuses Arvind Kejriwal's recusal plea; Here's what we know
JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026 DECLARED: Check direct link at jeemain.nta.nic.in to download scorecard; Know category-wise cut-off percentile
After Blessing Muzarabani, PCB bans Dasun Shanaka from PSL over IPL swtich
Charlize Theron bashes Timothee Chalamet for 'reckless' comments on ballet and opera: 'AI can do his job in 10 years'
Anurag Basu reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's look as Lord Rama in Ramayana: 'You need a lot of courage to get into that character'
Exclusive: World Earth Day 2026: Rajpal Yadav believes machines can cause destruction, Avinash Tiwary suggests to 'be lazy' to protect nature
The SAP Transportation Management Expert Relied on to make High-Stakes Global Supply Chain Transformations
Bumrah's comeback, Buttler's ton and GT victory: Eoin Morgan makes 3 big predictions ahead of blockbuster GT vs MI clash
CRICKET
The Pakistan Cricket Board imposed a ban on another overseas player for ditching PSL for the Indian Premier League. This time it is Sri Lankan skipper, Dasun Shanaka. Know the full story.
GT vs MI Live Score:
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has imposed a one-year ban on Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka from participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). This decision was followed after Dasun cancelled his PSL deal with Lahore Qalandars to join the Rajasthan Royals in the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was signed by the Royals as a replacement for English all-rounder Sam Curran in the season.
The Sri Lankan skipper was signed by Lahore Qalandars for PKR 75 lakh, whereas his agreement with the Rajasthan Royals is worth INR 2 crore, which is nearly eight times in USD terms.
''The review concluded that the player's unilateral withdrawal from the tournament constituted a clear breach of both the Player Registration terms and the Tripartite Agreement. The findings indicated that the withdrawal was made on grounds not recognized within the existing contractual framework,'' A PCB review stated.
''While the Board has taken note of the player's expressions of regret and his stated passion for playing in Pakistan during the formal hearing, the severity of the contractual violations necessitates regulatory action to maintain the integrity and exclusivity of the League,'' it added.
In his official statement, Dasun apologised to the people of Pakistan and PSL fans and said, ''I deeply regret my decision to withdraw from the HBL PSL and offer my sincere apologies to the people of Pakistan, the fans of HBL PSL, and the wider cricket community," the release quoted him as saying. The HBL PSL is a prestigious tournament, and I fully understand the disappointment caused by my actions. To the loyal fans of Lahore Qalandars, I am truly sorry for letting you down. I must clarify that at the time I withdrew from the HBL PSL, I had no intention of joining any other tournament. I have the greatest respect for Pakistani Fans and have always enjoyed my time in Pakistan. I hope to return to the HBL PSL in the future with renewed dedication and the trust of the fans."
Meanwhile, this is not the first time any overseas player has ditched PSL for IPL. Before Dasun, Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani also ditched Islamabad United, and Australian Spencer Johnson ditched Quetta Gladiators to join Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, respectively.