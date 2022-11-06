Search icon
After birthday celebrations amid T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli hopes to cut a bigger cake next week

Virat Kohli, who is now the leading run-getter in T20 World Cup history, has been one of the biggest stars of the tournament in Australia.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 12:05 PM IST

Virat Kohli's birthday celebrations in Australia | Photos: ANI

Team India icon Virat Kohli celebrated his 34th birthday on Saturday along with his teammates in Australia. Kohli and the Indian Men’s cricket team are now in the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals after being ensured qualification by South Africa’s shocking exit after being stunned by Netherlands.

Kohli’s birthday was celebrated across the globe by his fans and admirers. The star batsman himself cut at least two cakes, first with his fellow India stars at the team hotel in Melbourne and then one with media persons at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). 

While talking to journalists from India who are covering the team’s journey at the tournament in Australia, Kohli expressed hope of lifting India’s second and his first T20 World Cup trophy next week.

Kohli was asked about “cutting a bigger cake next week” by the journos and replied right away, “Hopefully, yes.”

 

 

Kohli, who is now the leading run-getter in T20 World Cup history, has been one of the biggest stars of the tournament Down Under. He has already scored three half-centuries including the memorable 82* innings against Pakistan on October 23 in India’s first match of the tournament. 

Kohli has won the ODI World Cup in 2011 and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. However, the T20 World Cup remains a major ICC trophy elusive from his cabinet. While Kohli and India will play Zimbabwe on Sunday, they are already through to the final four. However, the match will decide who India face in the semis. If they win, the opponent will be England. They could face Super 12 Group A winners New Zealand if they end up in second place.

The T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals will be held on Wednesday (November 8) and Thursday (November 10). The final will be held on Sunday (November 13) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). 

