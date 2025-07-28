After being ruled out of Test series against England, Rishabh Pant shares major update on his foot injury

Taking to his Instagram handle, the wicketkeeper batter shared a series of pictures of himself along with an update on his injured foot. Rishabh Pant sustained injury on Day 1 of the Manchester Test on Chris Woakes' delivery.

Rishabh Pant, who was the vice-captain of Team India in the ongoing 5-match Test series against England, was ruled out of the series after sustaining a brutal blow on his right foot. He was forced to leave the field in the 68th over of the opening day of the Manchester Test after a toe-crushing yorker from pacer Chris Woakes struck him on his foot. Later, he returned to the 22-yard with a broken foot and smashed a half-century, adding valuable runs to India's total in the first innings. Now, the 27-year-old wicketkeeper batter has come forward and opened up about his injury and health update.

Pant shares major update on foot injury

The wicketkeeper took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures of himself, wearing a plaster on his right foot. Along with these images, he also provided a major update on his injury and wrote, ''Appreciate all the love and good wishes coming.my way. It's been a real source of strength. I will begin rehab once my fracture heals and I am slowly settling into the process. Staying patient, following routines and giving it my 100 per cent. Playing for the country has always been the proudest moment of my life. Can't wait to be back doing what I love.''

For those unversed, Pant shocked everyone when he returned to the field just before Lunch when India stood at 314/6. He was greeted with applause from the spectators. He even smashed a powerful maximum, which was his 90th in Test cricket, equalling Virender Sehwag, India's highest six-hitter in the format.