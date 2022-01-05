After BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, his daughter Sana Ganguly tests positive for COVID-19

After BCCI president Sourav Ganguly tested positive for the coronavirus, four members of his family have also tested positive for the virus, including Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana Ganguly. The former Indian captain tested positive a fortnight ago and was subsequently admitted to the hospital.

While Ganguly has recovered from the virus, as he returned a negative test, four other members of his family have contracted the virus, including Ganguly's daughter Sana. As per sources, Sana has isolated herself and she has mild symptoms of the virus.

This comes approximately a week later when Sourav Ganguly's wife and daughter had tested negative in an earlier round of testing. His wife Dona Ganguly even informed the media about Sourav's recovery, and she had stated that the BCCI supremo was indeed recovering well.

More to follow....