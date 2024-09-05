After Bangladesh debacle, PCB to tighten fitness criteria before awarding central contracts to players

Pakistan suffered a 2-0 defeat in a recent Test series against Bangladesh, resulting in significant criticism of both players and board officials.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to conduct rigorous fitness tests in order to determine which players will be awarded central contracts for the upcoming 12 months. This process will not only include currently contracted players, but also international and domestic performers.

The fitness tests are scheduled to take place from September 6 to 8 in Lahore, under the supervision of white ball head coach Gary Kirsten, along with the team's physiotherapist and trainer. Following the tests, the players will head to Faisalabad for the Champions Cup.

According to a reliable source within the board, the fitness tests will play a crucial role in determining which players will receive contracts this year, with performances also being taken into consideration. Both foreign coaches, Kirsten and Jason Gillespie, have emphasized to the selectors and PCB that fitness will be a top priority in player selection.

Gillespie expressed concerns about the fitness levels of some players during recent Test matches against Bangladesh, noting a lack of intensity and endurance throughout the matches. Similarly, Kirsten has also raised issues regarding the fitness of certain players in discussions with selectors and board officials.

The fitness tests will encompass a range of assessments to evaluate the players' overall fitness levels, including gym training, stamina and endurance runs, as well as specific tests like the yo-yo test. These tests will be crucial in determining the physical readiness of the players for the upcoming season.

Currently, the PCB has granted central contracts to approximately 27 players. However, there are indications that this number may be reduced this time around, considering the national team's performances in all formats over the past year. Pakistan suffered a 2-0 defeat in a recent Test series against Bangladesh, resulting in significant criticism of both players and board officials.

Also read| Mongolia bowled out for 10 runs in T20 WC qualifier match against Singapore, joint-lowest total in T20I history