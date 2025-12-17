FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

After bagging whopping Rs 25.20 cr IPL deal, Cameron Green falls for two-ball duck in Ashes

Just a few hours after bagging one of the biggest IPL deals in Auction, Australian star all-rounder Cameron Green faces a reality check during an Ashes match in Adelaide. Know more about it.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 17, 2025, 06:06 PM IST

Cameron Green, star Australian all-rounder, made headlines on Tuesday after he bagged a Rs 25.20 crore deal in the IPL 2026 Auction. He is set to play for Kolkata Knight Riders in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, starting in the second half of March next year. With this deal, Green has also become the most expensive overseas player ever in the cash-rich tournament.

However, only a few hours after making history, Green got dismissed for a two-ball duck in the third Test match against England in the ongoing Ashes 2025-26. Despite being a different format, the reality check must have struck him hard at the Adelaide Oval. He was dismissed by star pacer Jofra Archer.

Talking about the match, Australia won the Toss and decided to bat first at Adelaide Oval. Batting first, the Aussie openers, Travis Head and Jake Weatherald, got dismissed in quick succession, cheaply. Later, Usman Khawaja brought some stability to their innings and posted 82 runs off 126 balls, before becoming prey to Will Jacks.

Wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey smashed his century and was also dismissed by Jacks after scoring 106. After Day 1 Stumps, the Baggy Greens posted 326/8 with Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon still at the crease.

Coming back to Green, he shared a special video message to KKR fans after being signed up for a whopping amount. ''Hey, KKR fans. It's Cameron Green here. I'm so excited to be a part of Kolkata for this year's IPL. To get down to the Eden Gardens, to get used to that atmosphere. I hope it's a great year for us. So, see you soon. Ami KKR,'' Green said in the video

