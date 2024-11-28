Sri Lanka's batting lineup crumbled, resulting in a mere total of 42 runs, marking their lowest Test score in history.

Marco Jansen showcased his exceptional talent on Day 2 of the first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Kingsmead in Durban, delivering a career-best performance with the red ball. Jansen's remarkable bowling display saw him claim seven wickets while conceding just 13 runs, orchestrating Sri Lanka's significant collapse in their first innings.

Sri Lanka's batting lineup crumbled, resulting in a mere total of 42 runs, marking their lowest Test score in history and the joint-sixth lowest total in the traditional format of the game.

Jansen's outstanding figures rank as the second-best by a South African fast bowler in Test cricket. This impressive feat comes shortly after his acquisition by Punjab Kings for a staggering Rs 7 crore, a substantial increase from his previous price of Rs 4.2 crore.

Utilizing the pitch conditions to his advantage, Jansen consistently hit the right lengths and lines, making it challenging for the Sri Lankan batters to find their footing. Rather than forcing the issue, the left-arm pacer allowed the pitch to play its part in the proceedings.

Supported by Kagiso Rabada, Jansen spearheaded South Africa's pace attack, leaving the Sri Lankan batters struggling to cope with the relentless pressure.

