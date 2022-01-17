After Australian Open saga, could Novak Djokovic miss French Open as well?

Just a day after defending champion of the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic was deported from the country for not having a vaccination certificate, the Serbian's hopes of playing at the Roland Garros (French Open) have taken a big hit. The French sports ministry on Sunday made it compulsory for its people to furnish a vaccination certificate for travelling to public places.

French ministry's vaccine pass law comes in the time when the Covid-19 pandemic is again wreaking havoc all across the globe. Keeping in view with the situation, the country's parliament passed a law that would require people to carry their vaccination certificate to enter public spaces like restaurants, cafes, cinema halls etc.

That being said, there could be a potential loophole through which Djokovic may get a chance to play at the French Open.

"The rule is simple. The vaccine pass will be imposed, as soon as the law is promulgated, in establishments that were already subject to the health pass," ruled the French sports ministry.

"This will apply to everyone who is a spectator or a professional sportsperson. And this until further notice. Now, as far as Roland Garros is concerned, it's in May. The situation may change between now and then and we hope that it will be more favourable. So we'll see, but clearly, there's no exemption."

If the situation regarding the pandemic improves drastically between now and May, when the French Open will be held, then Novak Djokovic may get a chance of playing in the French Open.

The Serbian ace was barred from competing for his record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open after the Australian immigration minister Alex Hawke utilized his powers to cancel Djokovic's visa in the nation.