After Australia ODIs, when will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli next represent India?

Fans are eagerly waiting to know when Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will next play for India after the ODI series against Australia. While the duo starred in the Sydney series, their next appearances will depend on team selection, fitness, and India’s upcoming ODI schedule.

India triumphed over Australia in the third ODI of the three-match series, securing a significant victory by 9 wickets and preventing a series whitewash, despite ultimately losing the series 1-2. The spotlight was on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who made their return to Team India after a seven-month hiatus. Both players demonstrated their exceptional skills in ODIs, playing pivotal roles in the third match. Rohit scored a century while Virat contributed with a half-century. Fans are now eagerly anticipating their next appearance for the Men in Blue.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are exclusively playing ODIs, having stepped back from Tests and T20Is. India is set to face South Africa in an ODI series, with the two teams clashing in a three-match series from November 30 to December 6.

The opening ODI of this series is scheduled for November 30 (Sunday) at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi, where fans will have the opportunity to see both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in action for Team India once more.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma shine in Australia

India delivered a stellar bowling performance after Australia won the toss and chose to bat first. The hosts were dismissed for 236 in their first innings, with Harshit Rana shining with impressive figures of 4/39.

In their final match in Australia, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli took control, leading India to successfully chase down a modest target. Rohit spearheaded the effort, scoring his 33rd ODI century and finishing unbeaten on 121. Virat Kohli also found his rhythm again after two ducks in the previous ODIs, achieving his 75th ODI half-century with a score of 74 runs. The duo formed an unbroken partnership of 168 runs for the second wicket, leading India to a 9-wicket victory.

Rohit Sharma was awarded the Player of the Series for amassing 202 runs, which included a half-century in the second ODI and a century in the third.

