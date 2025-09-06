After Asia Cup omission, THIS star player to lead India A in key home series against Australia A

This omission drew criticism and surprise from fans and experts alike. However, former Indian players and commentators have urged patience, attributing his exclusion more to tough selection scenarios than lack of ability or form.

After being left out of India's Asia Cup 2025 team, Shreyas Iyer is back in action as captain of the India A squad. They'll be playing against Australia A in India in a big red-ball and white-ball series. Even though some people were surprised when Iyer wasn't picked for the Asia Cup T20 squad, this is his chance to show what he can do and maybe make the selectors think twice.

The Australian team is coming to India next week for two four-day games and three white-ball games. Iyer's return to the India A team isn't just about playing; it's about leading. The Mumbai batsman is now the captain, which shows that the team still believes in him, even after he was surprisingly dropped from the Asia Cup squad.

Dhruv Jurel, another up-and-coming Indian cricket player, will be his assistant as vice-captain and wicketkeeper. The series starts with two red-ball matches in Lucknow (September 16–19 and September 23–26), followed by three white-ball games in Kanpur on September 30, October 3, and October 5.

Right now, Iyer is playing for West Zone in the Duleep Trophy. He hasn't been doing great, scoring only 25 runs in the first innings before getting out. But, the selectors probably won't worry too much about this one game, especially since he did so well in the IPL earlier this year and has a lot of experience.

With the Asia Cup 2025 starting in the UAE on September 9, everyone's talking about why Iyer isn't in the T20 squad. He was one of the best batsmen in the IPL and looked like he was in good shape. Now that he's been included in the red-ball team, it looks like the selectors still see him as important for the future, maybe even for the home Test series against the West Indies in October or the white-ball tour of Australia later this year.

The India A team showcases a robust blend of experienced domestic players and rising talents. In addition to Iyer and Jurel, the roster features the currently performing Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, N Jagadeesan, and the dynamic Devdutt Padikkal.

Among the all-rounders and bowlers, Nitish Reddy, Tanush Kotian, and Harsh Dubey are keen to leave their mark, while the pace attack will be spearheaded by Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Thakur, and Gurnoor Brar. Young left-arm spinner Manav Suthar also secures a spot.

This series will act as a vital opportunity not only for Iyer but also for others on the edge of the national team to strive for greater recognition.

India A Squad: Shreyas Iyer (C), Easwaran, Jagadeesan (WK), Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (VC & WK), Padikkal, Harsh Dubey, Badoni, Nitish, Tanush Kotian, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel, Manav Suthar, Yash Thakur.

