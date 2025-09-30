After Asia Cup final drama, will India’s handshake snub against Pakistan continue in Women’s ODI World Cup 2025?

After the Asia Cup final drama where India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav snubbed the handshake with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha for the third time in the tournament, the question remains whether this no-handshake stance will continue in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025.

One week after the conclusion of the men’s T20 Asia Cup final, the women’s teams of India and Pakistan are preparing to clash in the ICC Women’s World Cup this Sunday. Pakistan has previously declined to travel to India for this prestigious event, citing security concerns, which led to their matches being relocated to Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium. As the match approaches, the focus shifts to the game, which is set against a backdrop of ongoing tensions.

In line with ICC regulations, standard protocols will be observed, including the customary handshake between both captains during the toss. Additionally, players and support staff from both teams are expected to shake hands at the conclusion of the match. Sources within the BCCI indicate that Harmanpreet Kaur and her team have not received specific guidance on this matter, and clarity may only be achieved as the match day approaches. "Being an ICC event, there will be protocols to follow, which the team will consider," stated an informed official.

As the countdown continues for Harmanpreet and Pakistan’s captain Fatima Sana to step up for the toss at the R Premadasa Stadium, especially during a World Cup event, the spotlight is once again on the athletes from both nations.

Senior all-rounder Deepti Sharma was questioned about the potential for a similar situation to arise ahead of the eagerly awaited India-Pakistan encounter in the women’s tournament.

In a conversation with reporters on September 16, the day prior to the second One-Day International against Australia, Deepti remarked, "That match is still some time away, and when it occurs, we will determine our approach. Currently, we are not concentrating on the Asia Cup; our attention is directed towards this series." India indicated that their preparations were under heightened scrutiny following their eight-wicket loss in the first game of the three-match series against Alyssa Healy's team.

The Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match featuring India and Pakistan is set to take place on October 5 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The handshake controversy first emerged during the Asia Cup held in Dubai, where Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and his team chose to forgo the customary post-match handshake with their Pakistani counterparts. The explanation given later indicated that this choice was made due to "orders from above" and was meant to honor the victims of a terror attack that occurred in Pahalgam earlier this year.

In the realm of women’s cricket, India and Pakistan have faced each other in only 11 ODIs and 16 T20Is. While there have been a few nail-biting encounters, India has maintained a strong upper hand, having lost just three T20Is and never in ODIs against Pakistan.

