After a disappointing return in Perth, Virat Kohli aims to regain ODI form in Adelaide: Check his overall records at Oval

Virat Kohli made his highly anticipated return to the cricketing field after months of hiatus, but his fans were disappointed after he got dismissed for an 8-ball duck.

The previous ODI match between India and Australia was one of the highly anticipated games of 2025 as it marked the return of Indian legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to the cricketing field. However, Ro-Ko failed to make a mark on their return, as Rohit scored just 8 runs while Kohli was dismissed for an 8-ball duck. However, Ro-Ko fans, especially Kohli fans, are quite confident that they will perform in the upcoming game in Adelaide.

For those unversed, the next venue of the IND vs AUS game in the 3-match ODI series is the Adelaide Oval, which is Kohli's favourite hunting ground. Let us take a look at Kohli's overall record at the venue.

Virat Kohli's record in Adelaide Oval

The Adelaide Oval is the same venue where Kohli announced himself in Tests, as he slammed 116 runs when all other batters in the Indian lineup flopped.

At Adelaide Oval, Kohli is India's highest run-scorer of all time, with 975 runs in 12 matches, which he scored at an average of 65, including 5 centuries and 4 fifties. In the 1st Test as a skipper at the venue, Kohli hammered two centuries, 115 and 141.

Interestingly, Kohli has more runs to his name at Adelaide Oval than Sir Don Bradman, Steve Smith, Greg Chappell, Adam Gilchrist, and Shane Watson. Talking about his ODI record at the venue, he has scored 244 runs in four innings at an average of 61, including two centuries.

Meanwhile, the Adelaide ODI between India and Australia will be played on Thursday, October 23. The final match in the 3-match series is scheduled to be held on Saturday, October 25, at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground.