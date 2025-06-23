The world's second most popular sport is set to make a grand comeback. ICC chairman took to his official X handle to celebrate the historic lead and said...

Jay Shah, chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), celebrates International Olympic Day, urging that cricket has always united us and is also now a part of the Olympic movement. June 23 is celebrated as International Olympic Day or World Olympic Day, which also marks the formation day of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which manages the Summer, Winter, and Youth Olympic Games.

Jay Shah celebrates International Olympic Day

Taking to his X handle, the ICC chairman wrote, ''Cricket has always united us, and now, it's part of the Olympic movement! On this #OlympicDay, let’s celebrate the power of sport to inspire, connect, and uplift. Invite your +1 for a walk, a run, or a game of cricket, and take a step towards a stronger, healthier India. Together, let’s keep moving forward on our journey to bring the Olympic Games home!''

The official Instagram handle of the BCCI, named as Indian Cricket Team, also shared a special post informing cricket joining the Olympic movement, calling it a 'historic leap'. ''Cricket has joined the Olympic movement- a historic leap for our beloved sport! This #OlympicDay, let’s celebrate the power of sports to connect and inspire. Through the #LetsMove campaign, we invite you to pick your +1 and move - whether it’s a walk, a run, or a game of cricket. Together, we can build a healthier, more united India, because when we move together, we move better. Let’s make our dream a reality - Olympics in India,'' BCCI wrote in the caption.

Cricket returns to Olympics after 128 years

For the unversed, cricket is returning to the Olympics at the 2028 Los Angeles Games after 128 years of absence, marking its first appearance since the 1900 Paris Olympics. The upcoming Olympic edition will feature both men's and women's games, each with a six-team T20 format.