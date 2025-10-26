FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
After 11kg weight loss, Rohit Sharma aims for more as Abhishek Nayar reveals his 2027 World Cup goal

Rohit Sharma isn't stopping at 11kg weight loss! Mentor Abhishek Nayar confirms the star batsman will continue his transformation and aims to shed "a few more kilos" before the next ODI series.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 26, 2025, 05:01 PM IST

After 11kg weight loss, Rohit Sharma aims for more as Abhishek Nayar reveals his 2027 World Cup goal
Rohit Sharma, recognized as one of India's top ODI batters, is making every effort to extend his international career. The opening batsman, who earned the Player of the Series title during the recent three-match ODI series against Australia, is keen on participating in the 2027 ODI World Cup for his country. After already shedding 11 kilograms, Rohit is looking to lose a bit more weight to ensure he remains a vital member of the one-day team.

Abhishek Nayar, a former assistant coach for India who worked with Rohit for three months in preparation for the Australia tour, mentioned that 'The Hitman' could appear even slimmer when he next takes the field for India in the upcoming home ODI series against South Africa.

"Three months of hard work, not eating his favourite food, training hard - maybe you will see a few more kilos down when we see him play next time," Nayar said on JioHotstar as Rohit slammed a century in the third ODI against Australia in Sydney.

In a previous conversation, Nayar disclosed that Rohit has stopped indulging in vadapav, his beloved dish, and is now training intensively like a bodybuilder at the gym. His dedication has certainly paid off, as the batter received numerous compliments for his toned appearance during the tour of Australia. Having already shed 11 kgs, Rohit shows no signs of halting his weight-loss journey.

"To sum up, three hours of training every day. We didn't do a lot of cardio. The first five weeks were about a bodybuilder's mindset, where he was trying to train to completely lean down. He trained like a bodybuilder-high repetitions," Nayar said.

"It would surprise a lot of people. Even Team India's strength and conditioning coach, Adrian Le Roux, would abuse me! But he did 700-800 reps for every body part. It was almost an hour-and-a-half session every day. Imagine, if you were doing chest and triceps, you ended up doing 800 reps. With light weights, we did a lot of repetitions, aiming for strength and endurance. Along with that, we finished every session with around 15 to 20 minutes of cross-fit, which is more cardio and movement-based. This was six days a week, three hours a day, for three months. It was non-stop," he added.

Rohit formed an exceptional partnership with Virat Kohli in the Sydney ODI, showcasing a batting clinic that dismantled the Australian side, leading India to a resounding nine-wicket victory and concluding the three-match ODI series on a triumphant note.

Despite Australia taking a commanding 2-0 lead and the series seemingly slipping from India's control, the team led by Shubman Gill made sure to avoid a clean sweep in the bilateral series against Australia. Rohit and Virat put together an impressive unbeaten 168-run partnership for the second wicket at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday.

Also read| Virat Kohli creates history, overtakes Sachin Tendulkar to become highest run-scorer in white-ball cricket

