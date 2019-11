Afghanistan vs West Indies, 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for AFG vs WI today

Dream11 Prediction - Afghanistan vs West Indies​ 3rd ODI

AFG vs WI Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Afghanistan vs West Indies 3rd ODI match today, November 9 at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Afghanistan vs West Indies 3rd ODI (AFG vs WI) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Shai Hope

Batters – Kieron Pollard, Asghar Afghan, Rahmat Shah (C)

All-Rounders – Hayden Walsh, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi (VC), Roston Chase

Bowlers – Sheldon Cottrell, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph

AFG vs WI My Dream11 Team

Shai Hope, Kieron Pollard, Asghar Afghan, Rahmat Shah (C), Hayden Walsh, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi (VC), Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph

AFG vs WI Probable Playing 11

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (C), Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Sheldon Cottrell

Afghanistan: Javed Ahmadi, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Ali Khil (WK), Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (C), Gulbadin Naib, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai

AFG vs WI Squad:

Afghanistan (From): Hazratullah Zazai, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Ali Khil(w), Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ibrahim Zadran, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Afsar Zazai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yamin Ahmadzai

West Indies (From): Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(w), Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Hayden Walsh, Romario Shepherd, Khary Pierre, Sunil Ambris

Check Dream11 Prediction / AFG Dream11 Team / Afghanistan Dream11 Team / WI Dream11 Team / West Indies Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more